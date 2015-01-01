पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डाेडा-चूरा जब्त:कार से 4.40 क्विंटल डाेडा-चूरा जब्त, स्कार्पियाे में सवार चालक व उसके साथी ने पुलिस गिरफ्त से बचने के लिए हवा में करीब 7 राउंड फायर किए

बड़ीसादड़ी8 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने बिना नंबर की स्कार्पियाे से 4 क्विंटल 40 किलो अफीम डोडा-चूरा बरामद किया। स्कार्पियाे में सवार चालक व उसके साथी ने पुलिस गिरफ्त से बचने के लिए हवा में करीब 7 राउंड फायर किए। पुलिस ने घेराबंदी की तो चालक कार को भगाने लगा। बेकाबू कार एक स्कूली की सीढ़ियों से टकरा गई। चालक व उसका साथी मौका देखकर खेतों में भाग गए। बड़ीसादड़ी थाने के पुलिस निरीक्षक रामरूप मीणा जाब्ते के

साथ जरखाना मोड़ होकर कालीमंगरिया पहुंचे। रामानुजन स्कूल के सामने खेरमालिया रोड सरहद खरदेवला में सफेद स्कोर्पियों बिना नंबर की अाती दिखी। पुलिस जाब्ता देखकर चालक के साथी ने पुलिस पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। मार्ग सकड़ा होने से कार चालक ने कार रिवर्स भगाने का प्रयास किया। कार रामानुजन स्कूल खरदेवला की सीढ़ियों से टकराई।

