पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना अपडेट:उदयपुर में बुधवार को कोरोना के 45 नए संक्रमित मरीज आए सामने

उदयपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उदयपुर में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या पहुंची 7003

लेक सिटी में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों के आने का सिलसिला जारी है। उदयपुर में बुधवार को 45 नए संक्रमित सामने आए। इसके साथ ही संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 7003 हो गई है। इनमें 28 शहरी क्षेत्र में जबकि 17 ग्रामीण इलाकों से हैं। वहीं अब तक 6602 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण से जिले में अभी तक 74 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। उदयपुर में अब कोरोनावायरस के 327 मामले एक्टिव हैं।

उदयपुर में पिछले कुछ दिनों से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। पिछले 5 दिनों से उदयपुर में प्रतिदिन 40 से अधिक संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। पिछले कुछ दिनों से संक्रमित मरीजों में से 50% मरीज ग्रामीण इलाकों के हैं। ऐसे में कोरोना ने अब शहरी क्षेत्र के साथ ही ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी अपने पैर पसारने शुरू कर दिए हैं।

उदयपुर के मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी दिनेश खराड़ी के अनुसार हमारी छोटी सी लापरवाही कोरोना संक्रमण को बढ़ा रही है। ऐसे में कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करें साथ ही किसी भी प्रकार की खांसी जुकाम या बुखार होने पर डॉक्टर के राय अवश्य लें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें