कोरोना अपडेट:उदयपुर में कोरोना संक्रमित 51 नए मरीज आए सामने

उदयपुर24 मिनट पहले
  • अब तक 75 की मौत, जबकि 6684 संक्रमित स्वस्थ होकर लौटे घर

लेक सिटी में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों के आने का सिलसिला जारी है। उदयपुर में शुक्रवार को 51 नए संक्रमित सामने आए। इसके साथ ही संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 7093 हो गई है। इनमें 26 शहरी क्षेत्र में जबकि 25 ग्रामीण इलाकों से हैं। वहीं अब तक 6684 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण से जिले में अभी तक 75 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। उदयपुर में अब कोरोनावायरस के 334 मामले एक्टिव हैं।

7093 पहुंचा संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा

उदयपुर में पिछले कुछ दिनों से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। पिछले 5 दिनों से उदयपुर में प्रतिदिन 40 से अधिक संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। पिछले कुछ दिनों से संक्रमित मरीजों में से 50% मरीज ग्रामीण इलाकों के हैं। ऐसे में कोरोना ने अब शहरी क्षेत्र के साथ ही ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी अपने पैर पसारने शुरू कर दिए हैं।

उदयपुर के मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी दिनेश खराड़ी के अनुसार हमारी छोटी सी लापरवाही कोरोना संक्रमण को बढ़ा रही है। ऐसे में कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करें साथ ही किसी भी प्रकार की खांसी जुकाम या बुखार होने पर डॉक्टर के राय अवश्य लें।

