कोविड-19:54 नए मरीज मिले, शहर में 31, अब 369 एक्टिव केस,अब तक 143 की जान ले चुका कोरोना, 6500 से ज्यादा रिकवर

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
उदयपुर में मंगलवार को 55 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। 31 संक्रमित शहरी और 24 ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में मिले हैं। उदयपुर में 10 दिन बाद फिर कोरोना के एक्टिव केस साढ़े तीन सौ पार पहुंच गए हैं। अब कोरोना के एक्टिव केस 369 हो गए हैं, जिनमें से 285 संक्रमित होम आइसोलेशन हैं। कोविड-19 प्रभारी डॉ शंकर एच बामनिया ने बताया कि आरएनटी मेडिकल कॉलेज के 33 वर्षीय विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक, सलूंबर के 28 वर्षीय पुरुष चिकित्सा अधिकारी, पुलिस लाइन टेकरी में कार्यरत 28 वर्षीय पुलिस कांस्टेबल में भी कोरोना वायरस की पुष्टि हुई है। उदयपुर में अब तक 7311 संक्रमित मरीज मिले चुके हैं, जिनमें से 143 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। 6500 से ज्यादा संक्रमित कोरोना को हरा चुके हैं।

अब यहां नए संक्रमित मिले हैं : सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया कि अब सेक्टर-3, गोवर्धन विलास, चांदपोल, सेक्टर-9, भूपालपुरा, यूनिवर्सिटी रोड, चित्रकूट नगर, जगदीश चौक, मादड़ी इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया, प्रताप नगर, सज्जननगर, जय श्री कॉलोनी बोहरा गणेशजी, सेक्टर-7, अशोकनगर, शोभागपुरा, सरदारपुरा, सेक्टर-11, लेक गार्डन गोवर्धन विलास, भुवाणा, मनवाखेड़ा, झलारा, सलूंबर, झाड़ोल, डबोक, सराड़ा, मावली, ऋषभदेव, तीतरड़ी, सायफन, बड़गांव में नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं।

