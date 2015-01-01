पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादियों की बुकिंग:शहर में पिछले साल 1300 शादियों से 7 करोड़ का बिजनेस, इस साल 400 में एक करोड़ का भी नहीं

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 100 मेहमानों ने खत्म की बड़ी वाटिकाओं की जरूरत, वेडिंग इडस्ट्री से जुड़े 35 हजार परिवार प्रभावित

देवउठनी एकादशी से सावे शुरू होने के बाद 11 दिसंबर तक करीब 400 शादियां होगी। लॉकडाउन में टलने वाली शादियों के साथ ही अप्रैल तक मुहूर्त नहीं होने के चलते बुकिंग में उम्मीद से ज्यादा उछाल आया है। लेकिन कोरोना काल में सीमित संख्या में आने वाले मेहमानाें के चलते प्रॉफिट में कमी आई है। 35 हजार से ज्यादा परिवारों को प्रभावित करने वाली इंडस्ट्री को छोटे गार्डन की डिमांड, टेंट-डेकोरेशन में कमी ने बिजनेस को प्रभावित किया है। पिछले साल नवंबर-दिसंबर में शहर में 7 करोड़ तक की शादियों की कुल 1300 बुकिंग थी, वहीं अब महज 400 बुकिंग 1 करोड़ रुपए से भी कम की हुई है।

जबकि पिछले साल कुल बिजनेस 10 करोड़ का था। व्यवसायियों का कहना है कि रात्रि कर्फ्यू की घोषणा के बाद भी काफी असर पड़ा है। सगाई, मेहंदी, रिसेप्शन तक चलने वाले कार्यक्रम प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। लोगों ने संगीत जैसे कई कार्यक्रमों की बुकिंग रद्द करा दी है। रस्मों- रिवाज के साथ सादगी से ही समारोह होगा।

धूमधाम नहीं होने से करोड़ों की शादियां लाखों में सिमटी, व्यवसायियों को ऐसे हुआ नुकसान

शादी का कार्ड प्रिंट होने से मिलता है 250 लोगों को रोजगार : शहर में 50 से ज्यादा प्रिंटिंग प्रेस पर निमंत्रण पत्र की छपाई होती हैं। इससे करीब 250 लोग जुड़े हैं। अकेले टाउन हॉल और सूरजपोल में ही 30 प्रिंटर हैं। व्यवसायी अचल पगारिया का कहना है कि जहां हर साल शादी पर 600 कार्ड प्रिंट होते थे। इस बार यह संख्या 60-70 तक रह गई।

मैरिज गार्डन की डिमांड नहीं, छोटे हॉल और होटल के पैकेज में बढ़ रहा रुझान : शहर में 125 मैरिज गार्डन के भी यही हाल हैं। संचालक राजेश पारीख का कहना है कि शहर में गार्डन के लिए 50 हजार से लेकर लाखों की बुकिंग होती थी। बिजनेस 70 फीसदी तक टूट गया है। बुकिंग में कमी होने से पैकिंग से लेकर वेंडर्स तक का खर्चा निकालना भारी हो गया है।

बैंड-बाजे वालों को 50 फीसदी से भी ज्यादा नुकसान : बैंड एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष मो. रफीक ने बताया कि पहले शादियों के लिए 45 हजार तक के ऑर्डर आते थे। इस साल कार्यक्रम छोटे होने के चलते 20 हजार भी मुश्किल से नहीं मिल रहे।

थाली में आइटम घटे : रिसेप्शन में व्यंजनाें की संख्या भी घटी है। शहर में 400 से ज्यादा केटरिंग-हलवाई का काम करने वालों पर आर्थिक संकट है। पहले गार्डन में 50 से ज्यादा स्टॉल और 1200 रुपए तक की थाली का ऑर्डर होता था। अब 20 आइटम और 500 रुपए से भी कम की थाली रह गई।


