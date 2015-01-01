पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काउंसलिंग:जोसा काउंसलिंग के बाद भी 7430 सीटें खाली रहीं, अब होंगे सीएसएबी के दो महत्वपूर्ण राउंड,रजिस्ट्रेशन व चॉइस फिलिंग कल रात 12 बजे तक

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
एनआईटी एडमिशन

जोसा काउंसलिंग के बाद भी देश के 86 कॉलेजों की खाली रही सीटों के लिए सीएसएबी द्वारा दो स्पेशल राउंड की काउंसलिंग शुरू हो चुकी है। इनमें 31 एनआईटी, 26 ट्रिपलआईटी व 29 जीएफटीआई शामिल हैं। ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन और चॉइस फिलिंग 19 नवंबर रात 12 बजे तक होगी। कॅरिअर काउंसलिंग एक्सपर्ट बताते हैं कि सीएसएबी द्वारा काउंसलिंग के लिए खाली सीटों की संख्या जारी कर दी गई है।

इसके अनुसार एनआईटी-ट्रिपलआईटी सहित 86 संस्थानों में कुल 7430 सीटें खाली हैं। इनमें एनआईटी की 3121, ट्रिपलआईटी की 1407 व जीएफटीआई की 2902 सीटें शामिल हैं। खाली सीटों में जेंडर न्यूट्रल पूल से 6622 व फीमेल पूल से 808 सीटें हैं। एनआईटी की रिक्त 3121 सीटों में सामान्य की 1641, ओबीसी की 577, ईडब्ल्यूएस की 260, एससी की 304 व एसटी की 339 सीट्स हैं। ट्रिपलआईटी की कुल 1407 सीटों में से सामान्य की 676, ईडब्ल्यूएस की 132, ओबीसी की 289, एससी की 196 एवं एसटी की 114 सीटें रिक्त हैं।

कॉलेज में रिपोर्ट करने की जरूरत नहीं
जिन छात्रों ने आवंटित सीट को आंशिक प्रवेश फीस जमा कर सिक्योर कर लिया है और जो सीएसएबी काउंसलिंग में भाग लेना चाहते हैं, उन्हें 16 से 21 नवंबर के बीच आवंटित कॉलेज में रिपोर्ट करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है।

सीएसएबी में पार्टिसिपेशन फीस 37 हजार
सीट सिक्योर कर चुके कैंडिडेट्स के लिए पार्टिसिपेशन फीस 2 हजार रुपए होगी। इसके अलावा सामान्य कैटेगिरी, ओबीसी व ईडब्ल्यूएस कैटेगिरी के लिए 37 हजार एवं एससी-एसटी के लिए 17 हजार रुपए फीस है।

