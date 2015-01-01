पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:निर्माण स्वीकृति के बदले 8000 रु. घूस लेते पकड़ा कनिष्ठ सहायक, मनरेगा में मजदूरी करने वाले को भी नहीं बख्शा

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घूस लेते पकड़ा गया कनिष्ठ सहायक
  • उदयपुर एसीबी की कांट पंचायत में कार्रवाई

इंदिरा आवास में भवन निर्माण स्वीकृति जारी करने की एवज में रिश्वत की मांग करने पर एसीबी ने मंगलवार काे 8000 रुपए लेते सलूंबर क्षेत्र की कांट ग्राम पंचायत के कनिष्ठ सहायक महेन्द्र कुमार काे गिरफ्तार किया है। आराेपी महेन्द्र कुमार के पास ग्राम सचिव का भी चार्ज है और वह सलूंबर क्षेत्र का रहने वाला है। परिवादी काट निवासी गणेशलाल पुत्र माेताजी मीणा ने मंगलवार काे एसीबी में शिकायत दी थी।

कहा था कि जुलाई के नरेगा कार्य के पत्नीऔर मेरे खाते में 10 हजार 560 रुपए जमा हुए थे। इसमें से कनिष्ठ सहायक 9000 रुपए मांग रहा है और आवास याेजना में भवन निर्माण की स्वीकृति राेकने की धमकी दे रहा है। एसीबी के सत्यापन के दाैरान आराेपी ने परिवादी काे धमकी दी कि तू पैसा नहीं देगा ताे इंदिरा आवास याेजना में भवन निर्माण की स्वीकृति जारी नहीं करूंगा। परिवादी के गिड़गिड़ाने पर वह 8000 रुपए पर तैयार हो गया। सत्यापन के बाद एसीबी की टीम ने आराेपी कनिष्ठ सहायक महेन्द्र काे 8 हजार रुपए लेते हुए गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

10 माह में 256 ट्रेप, वीसी से लेकर गार्ड तक पकड़े

भ्रष्टाचार निराेधक ब्यूराे ने प्रदेश में जनवरी से अक्टूबर 10 माह में रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तारी की 256 कार्रवाई की है। इसमें जयपुर सबसे ज्यादा 26, दूसरे नंबर पर 16 कार्रवाई के साथ काेटा है। वहीं उदयपुर एसीबी 11 कार्रवाई के साथ छठे स्थान पर है। खास बात यह है कि 10 में से सात माह काेराेना काल के थे जिसमें भी तीन माह लाॅकडाउन के रहे, फिर भी 256 कार्रवाई हुई। वहीं इन्हीं 10 माह में पिछले साल 229 कार्रवाई हुई थी। -विस्तृत खबर पेज 16 पर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें