पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:82 नए रोगी, अब शादी में 100 से ज्यादा लोग नहीं बुला सकेंगे, मास्क नहीं तो 500 रु. जुर्माना

उदयपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीवाली खत्म होते ही कोरोना की नई लहर शहर में अपना रौंद्र रूप दिखा रही है। जिले में शनिवार को 82 नए केस मिले। इनमें छह वॉरियर समेत 69 शहरी और 13 ग्रामीण हैं। पिछले सात दिन में कोरोना के 617 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं।

बेकाबू कोरोना को कंट्रोल करने के लिए प्रशासन लोगों को काबू में जुट गया है। शुक्रवार को 100 से ज्यादा मेहमान बुलाने पर मंजूरी की गाइडलाइन जारी करने वाले प्रशासन ने शनिवार को 100 से ज्यादा लोगों को बुलाने पर ही पाबंदी लगा दी। साथ ही सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर बिना मास्क मिलने पर 500 रुपए जुर्माना लगाने का आदेश दिया है। रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू भी लागू कर दिया है।

गाइडलाइन अपडेट : रियायतें-पाबंदियां

दवाइयों सहित अति आवश्यक सेवाओं से जुड़े लोगों

विवाह समारोह में जाने वालों

बस, रेलवे स्टेशन, एयरपोर्ट में सफर के लिए आने-जाने वाले यात्रियों को {100 से ज्यादा स्टाफ वाले सरकारी और निजी कार्यालयों में 75 कर्मचारी ही काम कर सकेंगे।

आरएनटी में डॉक्टर रहे लाेढ़ा का अमेरिका में निधन

कोरोना वॉरियर उदयपुर के मूल निवासी व अमेरिका में अप्रवासी डॉ. अजय लोढ़ा की कोरोना से 8 माह संघर्ष के बाद शनिवार को निधन हो गया। उनके करीबी रहे डॉ. जोशी ने बताया कि डॉ. लोढ़ा कोरोना को हरा चुके थे, लेकिन फेफड़े खराब हो गए थे। 28 जुलाई को आेहायो के क्लीवलैंड क्लीनिक में फेफड़ों का प्रत्यारोपण हुआ था।

हम किसी का समारोह नहीं रोकना चाहते, माने नहीं तो सख्ती करेंगे : कलेक्टर

कलेक्टर देवड़ा ने बताया कि वे कोरोना संक्रमित होने से समाज पदाधिकारियों से सीधे रूबरू नहीं हो सकते हैं। ऐसे में ब्राह्मण, क्षत्रिय, जैन, सिंधी, अग्रवाल, माहेश्वरी, खंडेलवाल, माली, स्वर्णकार सहित सभी समाज पदाधिकारियों को फोन कर अपील कर रहे हैं कि सभी अपने समाज के लोगों को शादी समरोह में अधिकतम 100 मेहमानों को ही बुलाने के लिए समझाएं।

प्रशासन नहीं चाहता कि किसी परिवार के चलते समारोह को रुकवाए, लेकिन नियम तोड़ा तो सख्ती की जाएगी। गाइड लाइन की पालना कराने के लिए अधिकारियों को जिम्मेदारी सौंप दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें