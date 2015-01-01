पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत की खबर:उदयपुर में 94.87% मरीजों ने जीती कोरोना से जंग, अब सिर्फ 4.1% रहे एक्टिव केस

उदयपुर12 मिनट पहले
लेक सिटी उदयपुर के बाशिंदों के लिए राहत की खबर है। उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या दिनोंदिन बढ़ रही थी। ऐसे में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 10560 पर पहुंच गया था। लेकिन अब एक राहत भरी खबर आई है। उदयपुर में कोरोना से जंग लड़ रहे 94.87% (10019) मरीज स्वस्थ होकर एक बार फिर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। ऐसे में उदयपुर में अब कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 4.1% (433) केस ही एक्टिव बचे हैं। वही सिर्फ 1% (108) लोगों की उदयपुर में कोरोना वायरस से मौत हुई है।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया कि बुधवार काे 1383 टेस्ट किए थे, जिनमें 74 पाॅजिटिव मिले। शहर में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 10 हजार 569 हाे गई है। नए 74 मरीजों में से 40 मरीज शहरी क्षेत्र से जिसमें 2 कोरोना वाररिर्स,12 क्लोज कांटेक्ट वाले, 26 नए संक्रमित मिले है औैर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से 34 पॉजिटिव में 3 कोरोना वॉरियर्स,12 क्लोज कांटेक्ट वाले, 19 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं।

शहरी क्षेत्र में 40, ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 34 नए रोगी मिले

नए मरीज बंबोरा-कुराबड़, बड़ी हॉस्पिटल, जिंक कॉलोनी, श्रीनाथ नगर तीतरड़ी, गोकुल विलेज, मोती मगरी स्कीम, चिकलवास, टेक्नोक्रेट सोसायटी, मगवास-झाड़ोल, धान मंडी, सुथार मोहला सलूंबर, सीता माता कॉलोनी सीसारमा, छोटा बेदला, सेक्टर-5, जावर माइंस, भुवाणा, प्रताप कॉलोनी, बड़गांव, सालेरा कला-मावली, लखावली, बड़ा हवाला, सवीना बरकत कॉलोनी, नीमज माता स्कीम, सुभाष नगर, टीचर्स कॉलोनी, विद्यानगर सेक्टर 3, गवरी सर्कल सेक्टर 13, सेक्टर 11, खेड़ा सर्किल, प्रतापनगर, सुखाडिय़ा सर्कल के पास, पद्मिनी विहार प्रतापनगर, शिव पार्क दुर्गा नर्सरी रोड, आदर्श नगर पायड़ा, सर्वऋतु विलास, गुप्तेश्वर नगर, ज्ञान विहार, मधुबन, पारसमहल होटल के पीछे मिले।

