दिनदहाड़े चोरी:उदयपुर में दिनदहाड़े ज्वेलरी शॉप से शातिर चोर ने 4 लाख 50 हजार की ज्वेलरी कि गायब

उदयपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई घटना

उदयपुर जिले में चोरों के हौसले दिनों दिन बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। ऐसा ही एक मामला गुरुवार को जिले के सराडा थाना क्षेत्र के चावंड गांव में सामने आया है। जहां गुरुवार को एक ज्वेलरी शॉप से बदमाश 4 लाख 50 हजार रुपए की ज्वेलरी लेकर फरार हो गया। यह पूरी घटना दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में भी कैद हो गई है । जिसके आधार पर पुलिस अब बदमाश की तलाश में जुट गई है।

ग्राहक बन पहुंचा था शातिर चोर

उदयपुर के चावंड गांव के परमात्मा ज्वेलर्स पर गुरुवार को शातिर चोर ग्राहक बन पहुंचा था। इस दौरान उसने दुकान में कई आभूषण देखें और 81 ग्राम की सोने की बाली चुरा कर वहां से रफूचक्कर हो गया। जैसे ही दुकानदार को इस पूरे घटनाक्रम का पता चला उसने सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी दी। वहीं अब पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपी की तलाश में जुट गई है।

इस पूरे घटनाक्रम के बाद दुकानदार धनराज सोनी का कहना है कि शातिर बदमाश ग्राहक बंद दुकान में पहुंचा था। जिसने चांदी और सोने की कुछ ज्वेलरी देखने के बहाने इस चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया। वही अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ सराडा थाने में मामला दर्ज करवा दिया गया है।

