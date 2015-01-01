पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धनतेरस:आस 325 करोड़ की थी, बाजारों में बरसे 500 करोड़, आज घर में पधारो लक्ष्मीजी

उदयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
200 करोड़ का रियल एस्टेट, 125 से ज्यादा फ्लैट-प्लॉट बिके
  • पर सोना-चांदी, वाहन, प्रॉपर्टी में मुहूर्त की खरीदारी से गुलजार रहे बाजार, दीपावली आज

रूप चतुर्दशी और दीवाली शनिवार को है। माता महालक्ष्मी के स्वागत को लेकसिटी बेताब है। इससे पहले धनतेरस पर शुक्रवार को शहर के बाजारों में दनादन धन बरसा। रोशनी और खरीदारी से गुलजार बाजार में बर्तन, ज्वैलरी से लेकर हर सेक्टर में खूब ग्राहकी रही। बाजार को सवा 300 करोड़ के आसपास उम्मीद थी, जबकि कारोबार का आंकड़ा 500 करोड़ पार हो गया।

ऑटोमोबाइल्स मार्केट में 100 करोड़ तक कारोबार हुआ। प्रॉपर्टी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स आदि में भी उम्मीद से ज्यादा व्यापार हुआ। ग्राहकी में तेजी से व्यवसायियों-कारोबारियों के चेहरे भी खिल उठे। इसे देखते हुए दीवाली पूजन के बाद वेडिंग सीजन तक बाजार अच्छा रहने की आस जगी है। देवउठनी एकादशी के बाद शहनाई की गूंज से बाजार में रौनक बढ़ने के आसार है।

चार दिन का दीपोत्सव शुरू : इस बार दीपोत्सव चार दिन का है। एक ही दिन आ रही तिथियों के कारण रूप चतुर्दशी और दीपावली शनिवार को मनाई जाएगी। हर साल धनतेरस से शुरू होने वाला दीपोत्सव भाई दूज तक पांच दिन चलता है। इस बार तेरस के चाैथे दिन सोमवार को भैया दूज आ रही है।

सर्राफा मार्केट : 40 करोड़ की चमक
दिन-भर सोने-चांदी की खरीदारी का क्रेज दिखा। एसोसिएशन के संरक्षक इंद्रसिंह मेहता ने बताया कि आभूषण, सिक्कों की बिक्री में तेजी के चलते सर्राफा कारोबार 40 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा गया। शादियों के लिए तैयारियां शुरू होने का भी असर साफ दिख रहा है।
इलेक्ट्रॉनिक : 18 करोड़ का बिजनेस
इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स के बाजार में भी तेजी रही। मोबाइल में 10 से 20 हजार तक के मोबाइल की डिमांड रही। बाजार में करीब 18 करोड़ तक की ग्राहकी हुई। अॉनलाइन स्टडी और वर्क फ्रॉम होम के चलते लैपटॉप की भी जमकर खरीददारी हुई।
ऑटोमोबाइल्स : 3000 वाहन बिके
अॉटोमोबाइल्स एसोसिएशन के सदस्य दिनेश जैन के मुताबिक दिनभर में 2000 टू-व्हीलर और 1000 से ज्यादा फॉर व्हीलर्स की बिक्री हुई। इस बार चार पहिया वाहनों की बिक्री उम्मीद से काफी अच्छी हुई, जबकि छोटे-बड़े 2300 वाहनों की बिक्री के साथ 80 करोड़ तक का ही अनुमान था।
रियल एस्टेट : 125 से ज्यादा फ्लैट बिके
धनतेरस पर सबसे ज्यादा कमाई रियल एस्टेट में हुआ। शहर में 125 से ज्यादा फ्लैट्स बिके। इस सेक्टर में 200 करोड़ पार कामकाज हुआ। कारोबारियों को प्रॉपर्टी में आने वाले दिनों में भी अच्छे नतीजे मिलने की उम्मीद है।
बर्तन : 15 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ
मेवाड़ में धनतेरस पर बर्तन खरीदने की खास परंपरा है। एसोसिएशन के उपाध्यक्ष विनोद जैन ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को खरीदारी का आंकड़ा 15 करोड़ तक जा पहुंचा। शहर में करीब 125 दुकानें है, जिले में 300 से ज्यादा दुकानें है। जहां धनतेरस पर शुभ मूहूर्त में लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की।
कपड़ा : 5 करोड़ का व्यवसाय हुआ
कपड़ा बाजार में भी रौनक रही। एसोसिएशन के महामंत्री अक्षय जैन के मुताबिक दीवाली पूजन से एक दिन पहले 5 करोड़ का व्यवसाय हुआ। नवंबर और दिसंबर में होने वाले मांगलिक कार्यक्रम के लिए भी अच्छी खरीददारी हुई है।सर्राफा मार्केट : 40 करोड़ की चमक
दिन-भर सोने-चांदी की खरीदारी का क्रेज दिखा। एसोसिएशन के संरक्षक इंद्रसिंह मेहता ने बताया कि आभूषण, सिक्कों की बिक्री में तेजी के चलते सर्राफा कारोबार 40 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा गया। शादियों के लिए तैयारियां शुरू होने का भी असर साफ दिख रहा है।
इलेक्ट्रॉनिक : 18 करोड़ का बिजनेस
इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स के बाजार में भी तेजी रही। मोबाइल में 10 से 20 हजार तक के मोबाइल की डिमांड रही। बाजार में करीब 18 करोड़ तक की ग्राहकी हुई। अॉनलाइन स्टडी और वर्क फ्रॉम होम के चलते लैपटॉप की भी जमकर खरीददारी हुई।
ऑटोमोबाइल्स : 3000 वाहन बिके
ऑटोमोबाइल्स एसोसिएशन के सदस्य दिनेश जैन के मुताबिक दिनभर में 2000 टू-व्हीलर और 1000 से ज्यादा फॉर व्हीलर्स की बिक्री हुई। इस बार चार पहिया वाहनों की बिक्री उम्मीद से काफी अच्छी हुई, जबकि छोटे-बड़े 2300 वाहनों की बिक्री के साथ 80 करोड़ तक का ही अनुमान था।
रियल एस्टेट : 125 से ज्यादा फ्लैट बिके
धनतेरस पर सबसे ज्यादा कमाई रियल एस्टेट में हुआ। शहर में 125 से ज्यादा फ्लैट्स बिके। इस सेक्टर में 200 करोड़ पार कामकाज हुआ। कारोबारियों को प्रॉपर्टी में आने वाले दिनों में भी अच्छे नतीजे मिलने की उम्मीद है।
बर्तन : 15 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ
मेवाड़ में धनतेरस पर बर्तन खरीदने की खास परंपरा है। एसोसिएशन के उपाध्यक्ष विनोद जैन ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को खरीदारी का आंकड़ा 15 करोड़ तक जा पहुंचा। शहर में करीब 125 दुकानें है, जिले में 300 से ज्यादा दुकानें है। जहां धनतेरस पर शुभ मूहूर्त में लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की।
कपड़ा : 5 करोड़ का व्यवसाय हुआ
कपड़ा बाजार में भी रौनक रही। एसोसिएशन के महामंत्री अक्षय जैन के मुताबिक दीवाली पूजन से एक दिन पहले 5 करोड़ का व्यवसाय हुआ। नवंबर और दिसंबर में होने वाले मांगलिक कार्यक्रम के लिए भी अच्छी खरीददारी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें