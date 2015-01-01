पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना काल में रिश्वत का खेल:एसीबी : 10 माह में 256 ट्रेप, वीसी से लेकर गार्ड तक पकड़े, सबसे बड़ी राशि 10 लाख ताे कम 800 रु., सर्च में सबसे ज्यादा 48 लाख रुपये. मिले

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 26 ट्रेप के साथ जयपुर टॉप पर, 11 कार्रवाइयों के साथ उदयपुर जिला छठे पायदान पर

भ्रष्टाचार निराेधक ब्यूराे ने प्रदेश में जनवरी से अक्टूबर 10 माह में रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तारी की 256 कार्रवाई की है। इसमें जयपुर सबसे ज्यादा 26, दूसरे नंबर पर 16 कार्रवाई के साथ काेटा है। वहीं उदयपुर एसीबी 11 कार्रवाई के साथ छठे स्थान पर है। खास बात यह है कि 10 में से सात माह काेराेना काल के थे जिसमें भी तीन माह लाॅकडाउन के रहे, फिर भी 256 कार्रवाई हुई।

वहीं इन्हीं 10 माह में पिछले साल 229 कार्रवाई हुई थी। यानि लाॅकडाउन के बाद काेराेना काल में रिश्वत का खेल ज्यादा चला। अगर इस साल की सबसे ज्यादा ट्रेप राशि की बात करें ताे 10 लाख रुपए और कम 800 रुपए है। साथ ही ट्रेप कार्रवाई के बाद सबसे ज्यादा 47.77 लाख रुपए बरामद हुए हैं। बड़ी बात यह भी है कि पिछले पांच साल में इन दस माह में इस साल सबसे ज्यादा कार्रवाई हुई है।

घूस की हद : पिछले पांच साल के मुकाबले इन दस महीनाें में इस साल सबसे ज्यादा कार्रवाई हुई

सबसे बड़ी राशि: कांस्टेबल 10 लाख लेते पकड़ा-जाेधपुर एसीबी ने 18 सितंबर काे श्रीगंगानगर के जवाहर थाने के कांस्टेबल पवन कुमार काे 10 लाख रुपए रिश्वत के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था। इसमें थानाधिकारी राजेश फरार हुअा था। रिश्वत राशि एनडीपीएस के मुकदमे से मुक्त करने के लिए मांग गई थी।

सबसे कम : कड़िया पटवारी 800 रु. लेते ट्रेप-एसीबी उदयपुर ने बड़गांव तहसील के कड़िया पटवार मंडल की पटवारी रेखा शर्मा काे 800 रुपए लेते ट्रेप किया था। उसने यह राशि बैंक से लाॅन मुक्त भूमि का राजस्व रिकाॅर्ड से नाम हटवाने की एवज में लिए थे।

सबसे बड़ा पद : एमडीएस विवि के वीसी ट्रेप-एसीबी अजमेर और जयपुर टीम ने अजमेर के महर्षि दयानन्द सरस्वती विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो. आरपी सिंह और उनके निजी गार्ड रणजीत सिंह को 7 सितंबर काे 2.20 लाख रुपए रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया था। उन्हाेंने नागौर के एक प्राइवेट कॉलेज के परीक्षा केंद्र की मान्यता को लेकर राशि मांगी थी।

ट्रेप के बाद हाउस सर्च में सबसे ज्यादा राशि बरामद

एसीबी जयपुर देहात टीम ने 5 नवंबर काे मिनिस्ट्री अाॅफ राेड ट्रांसपाेर्ट एंड हाईवेज जयपुर कार्यालय में भारतीय इंजीनियरिंग सेवा के अधिकारी दानसिंह मीणा और तकनीकी सहायक सीताराम वर्मा काे 50 हजार रुपए रिश्वत के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था। एसीबी की टीम ने सीताराम वर्मा के घर पर सर्च की कार्रवाई में 47.77 लाख रुपए बरामद किए थे। यह सर्च में जब्त हुई सबसे बड़ी नकद राशि थी।

