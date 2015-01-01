पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमानत खारिज:एसीबी ने आरटीओ (कर) सहित 14 के खिलाफ काेर्ट में पेश की एफआईआर, उपनिरीक्षक की जमानत खारिज

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • रतनपुर बाेर्डर पर वाहन चालकाें से चालान काटने की धमकी देकर वसूली करने का मामला

रतनपुर बाेर्डर पर 12 नवंबर काे ट्रक चालकाें से रिश्वत लेने के मामले में काेटा एसीबी ने उदयपुर एसीबी काेर्ट में गिरफ्तार पांच अभियुक्ताें के अलावा 9 अन्य अधिकारियाें और दलालाें के खिलाफ एफअाईअार भी पेश की। वहीं एसीबी काेर्ट ने गुरुवार काे गिरफ्तार अभियुक्त आरटीअाे उप निरीक्षक छगन लाल मेघवाल के जमानत पत्र काे खारिज कर दिया।

इस मामले में लोक अभियोजक गणेश शंकर तिवारी ने पैरवी की। एफआईआर में डूंगरपुर जिला परिवहन अधिकारी (कर), 6 परिवहन निरीक्षक, 1 उप निरीक्षक, तीन गार्ड, दाे दलाल, एक सेवानिवृत्त जिला परिवहन अधिकारी अभियुक्त है। बता दें कि परिवादी ट्रक चालक बच्चू सिंह ने एसीबी काेटा काे शिकायत की थी। इसमें बताया कि वह दिल्ली-मुंबई मार्ग पर ट्रक चलाता है। रतनपुर बाेर्डर पर परिवहनकर्मी चालान बनाने की धमकी देकर 100 से 1000 रुपए लेते हैं। एसीबी काेटा ने शिकायत का सत्यापन किया।

इसके बाद एएसपी चंद्रशील ठाकुर के नेतृत्व में 12 नवंबर रात काे रतनपुर बाेर्डर पर कार्रवाई की। इसमें गार्ड काे 500 रुपए लेते दबाेचा। माैके से परिवहन एसआई, तीन गार्ड और एक दलाल काे गिरफ्तार किया था। अभियुक्ताें से जांच में 2.65 लाख रुपए बरामद हुए थे। कार्रवाई में रतनपुर कर संग्रह केंद्र पर तैनात आरटीओ एसआई छगन लाल मेघवाल, गार्ड जितेंद्र सिंह पुत्र बच्चन सिंह, गार्ड महिपाल सिंह पुत्र कालू सिंह, गार्ड

पूरण सिंह पुत्र शिवबख्श, दलाल श्रीमाधाेपुर निवासी नेपाल सिंह उर्फ महीपाल सिंह पुत्र लखवीर सिंह काे गिरफ्तार किया था। एसीबी ने एफआईईर में गिरफ्तार पांच अभियुक्ताें के अलावा रिश्वत के मामले में 9 लाेगाें काे भी मिलीभगत का अभियुक्त माना है। इसमें जिला परिवहन अधिकारी (कर) कर संग्रह केंद्र रतनपुर अनिल माथुर, परिवहन निरीक्षक हेम सिंह, राजेश पाठक, दिलीप सिंह साेलंकी, गाैरव सक्सेना अाैर मनीष माथुर, सूचना सहायक प्रवीण कलाल, दलाल मनाेज, सेवानिवृत्त जिला परिवहन अधिकारी रघुवीर सिंह शामिल है। अन्य सुरक्षा गार्ड्स भी शामिल हाे सकते हैं।

आधे घंटे में 9 हजार से ज्यादा कमाई, हिसाब से महीने का आकड़ा एक कराेड़ से पार

एफआईआर के अनुसार पूछताछ में गार्ड जितेंद्र ने बताया कि वाे परिवहन विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर्स के निर्देशानुसार काम करते हैं। यहां आठ-आठ घंटे की शिफ्ट में ड्यूटी देते हैं। हर शिफ्ट में 5 गार्ड हाेते हैं जाे हाइवे पर खड़े हाेकर दाेनाें तरफ से आने वाले वाहनाें काे रुकवाते हैं। वाहन चालकाें काे चालान का भय दिखाकर अवैध राशि वसूलते हैं जाे 100 से 1000 रुपए तक हाेती है। ली गई अवैध राशि काे हर आधे घंटे में इंस्पेक्टराें काे दे आते हैं। एसीबी ने जितेंद्र सिंह से 9240 रुपए बरामद किए थे जाे अाधे घंटे की वसूली थी। यदि हम अाधे घंटे की कमाई के अनुसार हिसाब लगाएं ताे वसूली का यह आकड़ा महीने में एक कराेड़ से भी ज्यादा का हाेता है।

