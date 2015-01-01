पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल में शादी:देवउठनी एकादशी पर उदयपुर में प्रशासन की पैनी नजर, शादी समारोह में नियमों की अवहेलना करने पर होगी कानूनी कार्रवाई

उदयपुर23 मिनट पहले
लेक सिटी उदयपुर में आज देवउठनी एकादशी के मौके पर 400 से अधिक शादियां होने जा रही है। लेकिन इस साल कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के चलते राज्य सरकार ने शादी समारोह में 100 मेहमानों के अनिवार्यता लागू कर दी है। जिसके चलते शादी समारोह में 100 से अधिक मेहमान बुलाना आयोजन कर्ता के लिए भारी पड़ सकता है। उदयपुर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा आज विभिन्न टीमें शहर में विवाह समारोह का औचक निरीक्षण करेगी। ताकि राज्य सरकार की गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाई जा सके। इसके साथ ही ऐसा नहीं करने वाले आयोजन कर्ता के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी।

मैरिज गार्डन और होटल एसोसिएशन को भी प्रशासन ने जारी किया अल्टीमेटम

उदयपुर अतिरिक्त कलेक्टर ओपी बुनकर ने बताया कि प्रदेश सरकार की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार ही मैरिज गार्डन संचालक और होटल एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों को गाइडलाइन जारी की गई है। ऐसे में इस साल शादी समारोह में 100 से अधिक मेहमानों की मौजूदगी न सिर्फ आयोजन कर्ता बल्कि मैरिज गार्डन संचालक और होटल मालिक पर भी भारी पड़ सकती है। अधिक मेहमान होने पर प्रशासन द्वारा होटल मैरिज गार्डन का लाइसेंस निरस्त कर उन पर सीज की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

व्यंजनों के साथ मेहमान नवाजी के लिए करना होगा कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन

कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार वर और वधु पक्ष से 100 लोग ही मान्य है। प्रवेश द्वार पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, मेहमानों के नाम, मोबाइल नंबर एवं उनके शरीर के तापमान रिकॉर्ड भी रखा जा रहा हैं। ताकि टीम द्वारा मांगे जाने पर दिया जा सके। समारोह में 2 गज की दूरी रखकर ही सीटिंग व्यवस्था करनी होगी। प्रवेश-निकासी द्वार और कॉमन एरिया में हैंड वाश और सैनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था रखनी होगी। आयोजन की वीडियोग्राफी करवानी होगी। ताकि टीम के मांगे जाने पर दी जा सके। जांच करने वाली टीम अपने स्तर पर भी वीडियोग्राफी करवा सकेंगी। कार्यक्रम में समय बैचेज में बांटकर भी 100 से ज्यादा व्यक्तियों को नहीं बुलाया जा सकेगा।

