पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नाथद्वारा से खबर:7 माह बाद सबके लिए खुले श्रीनाथजी के पट, चार झांकियों में 2400 श्रद्धालुओं ने किए दर्शन

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दर्शन के समय से एक घंटा पहले बुलाया, बिना पंजीयन दर्शन करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालुओं को लौटाया

करीब सात महीने बाद मंगलवार काे श्रीनाथजी के द्वार सबके लिए खुले। शुल्क और निशुल्क पास पर दिनभर में 2400 श्रद्धालुओं ने दर्शन किए। नई दर्शन व्यवस्था से अनजान बाहर के कुछ वैष्णव पंजीयन तथा बुकिंग करवाए बिना ही पहुंच गए, लेकिन उन्हें दर्शन नहीं हो पाए। पंजीयन तथा बुकिंग के अलावा अन्य को प्रवेश नहीं दिया। पास देखने के बाद सेनेटाइजर तथा थर्मल जांच कर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ मंदिर में पहुंचे।

मंगला, राजभोग, आरती तथा शयन झांकी के दर्शन करवाए गए। प्रत्येक में बाहर के 300 तथा इतने ही स्थानीय श्रद्धालुओं को प्रवेश दिया। दर्शनार्थियों के लिए मंदिर के द्वार 12 नवंबर तक खुले रहेंगे। इसके बाद 13 से 16 नवंबर तक दीपोत्सव के सीजन में भीड़ से बचने के लिए मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं का प्रवेश फिर से बंद हो जाएगा। एक बार दर्शन कर चुके दर्शनार्थी का अगली बार दर्शन का नंबर 7 दिन बाद आएगा। यह भी

दर्शनार्थियों की संख्या पर निर्भर होगा। दर्शन करने वालों की भीड़ बढ़ती है तो 7 की जगह 10 या उससे भी ज्यादा दिन लग सकते हैं। ऑनलाइन बुकिंग के लिए बना साॅफ्टवेयर nathdwaratemple.org एक बार दर्शन कर चुके वैष्णव की अगली बार बुकिंग 7 दिन बाद ही करेगा।हर दर्शन खुलने से 1 घंटे पहले ही दर्शनार्थियों को बुलाया गया। लक्ष्मी विलास गेट पर इनकी थर्मल जांच हुई। इसके बाद सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के गोलों से होते हुए दर्शनार्थी नक्कारखाना गेट पर बनी रेलिंग में आए। रेलिंग में आने से पहले पास की जांच की गई। रेलिंग में होते हुए पुरुष और महिलाएं अलग-अलग कतार में डोल तिबारी तक सोशल दूरी रखते हुए पहुंचे और दर्शन किए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें