उदयपुर में स्कूल संचालकों का विरोध:दीपावली बाद फिर से स्कूल खोलने की उठी मांग

उदयपुर23 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूल संचालकों ने सरकार के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा

लोक डाउन के बाद आर्थिक स्थिति से परेशान होकर अब उदयपुर के निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है। उदयपुर में बुधवार को स्कूल शिक्षा परिवार के बैनर तले निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने कलेक्ट्री पर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया और मुख्यमंत्री के नाम जिला कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस दौरान निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने मांग रखी कि दीपावली बाद राज्य सरकार फिर से स्कूल खोलने की अनुमति दें। इसके साथ ही अगर राज्य सरकार यह फैसला लागू नहीं करती तो निजी स्कूल संचालक दीपावली बाद ऑनलाइन क्लासेस पूरी तरह बंद कर देंगे।

स्कूल संचालकों का कहना था कि लॉकडाउन के बाद से उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति काफी बिगड़ गई है शिक्षकों को वेतन देने के साथ ही अन्य खर्चों का वहन करना काफी मुश्किल हो रहा है। ऐसे में राज्य सरकार निजी स्कूल संचालकों को भी रियायत दें और फीस नीति को लेकर भी अपनी राय स्पष्ट करें। स्कूल संचालकों का कहना था कि राज्य सरकार उनकी मांगों को नहीं मानेगी तो आने वाले दिनों में स्कूल संचालकों को मजबूरन आंदोलन की राह पर जाना पड़ेगा।

उदयपुर के स्कूल शिक्षा परिवार के अध्यक्ष गिरीश जोशी का कहना है कि लॉकडाउन के बाद स्कूल संचालकों की आर्थिक स्थिति काफी बिगड़ गई है। ऐसे में राज्य सरकार द्वारा स्कूल संचालकों को भी रियायत दी जाए। अगर सरकार स्कूल संचालकों को रियायत नहीं देगी तो भविष्य में स्कूल संचालक मजबूरन आंदोलन की राह पर आगे बढ़ेंगे।

