लेकसिटी में सेलिब्रिटी:उदयपुर में लगा सितारों का जमघट, बॉलीवुड कलाकारों के बाद अब क्रिकेटर और कॉमेडियन भी पहुंचे उदयपुर

उदयपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

झीलों के शहर उदयपुर में इन दिनों सितारों का जमावड़ा लगा हुआ है। बॉलीवुड कलाकारों के साथ अब क्रिकेटर और कॉमेडियन भी उदयपुर में छुट्टियां बिता रहे हैं। उदयपुर में अभिनेता अनिल कपूर, विवेक ओबरॉय, ईशान खट्टर, सिद्धांत चतुर्वेदी, अभिनेत्री कैटरीना कैफ के साथ क्रिकेटर इरफान पठान और कॉमेडियन कुणाल कामरा भी मौजूद हैं।

फिल्म भूत के सेट पर शूटिंग के दौरान अभिनेत्री कैटरीना कैफ।
अभिनेत्री कैटरीना कैफ, अभिनेता सिद्धांत चतुर्वेदी और इशान खट्टर आगामी फिल्म भूत की शूटिंग के सिलसिले में उदयपुर में हैं। फिल्म की शूटिंग उदयपुर के पहाड़ी इलाकों के साथ ही सिटी पैलेस समोर बाग और पोलो ग्राउंड पर होगी।

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अनिल कपूर उदयपुर में।
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अपनी आगामी वेब सीरीज के सिलसिले में लेक सिटी उदयपुर में हैं। इस दौरान उदयपुर के जंगलों के साथ ही प्राचीन मॉन्यूमेंट्स में भी अनिल कपूर की वेब सीरीज के सीन फिल्माए जाएंगे।

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता विवेक ओबरॉय अपनी मां के साथ निजी कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने पहुंचे उदयपुर।
अभिनेता विवेक ओबरॉय अपनी निजी यात्रा पर उदयपुर पहुंचे हैं। अभिनेता विवेक ओबरॉय के साथ उनकी मां यशोधरा ओबरॉय भी मौजूद हैं।

अपने प्रशंसक से मिलते अभिनेता इशान खट्टर।
बॉलीवुड कलाकार सिद्धांत चतुर्वेदी और इशान खट्टर आगामी फिल्म भूत के सिलसिले में झीलों के शहर उदयपुर में हैं। इस दौरान ईशान और सिद्धांत दोनों ही सोशल मीडिया पर लेक सिटी उदयपुर की तस्वीरों को साझा कर रहे हैं। इन तस्वीरों में कभी ईशान एक्सरसाइज करते तो कभी सिद्धांत की टांग खिंचाई करते नजर आ रहे हैं।

झील किनारे एक्सरसाइज करते अभिनेता सिद्धांत चतुर्वेदी।
पूर्व राजघराने के सदस्य लक्ष्यराज सिंह मेवाड़ के साथ क्रिकेटर इरफान पठान।
पिछोला झील में बोटिंग का लुफ्त उठाते कॉमेडियन कुणाल कामरा।
बता दे की कॉमेडियन कुणाल कमरा सोशल मीडिया पर खासे एक्टिव हैं। कुणाल कामरा इन दिनों लेक सिटी उदयपुर में घूमने आए हुए हैं। जहां पर वह झीलों के शहर में बोटिंग के साथ जायकेदार व्यंजनों का आनंद ले रहे हैं।

