उदयपुर पहुंचा गुर्जर आंदोलन:अखिल भारतीय गुर्जर युवा महासभा ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

उदयपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • 5 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर किया जा रहा है विरोध

राजस्थान में गुर्जर आंदोलन दिनोंदिन बड़ा रूप लेता नजर आ रहा है। अब लेक सिटी उदयपुर में भी गुर्जर आंदोलन ने दस्तक दे दी है। बुधवार को उदयपुर में अखिल भारतीय गुर्जर युवा महासभा के पदाधिकारियों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन कर राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोला। कलेक्ट्रेट पर महासभा के पदाधिकारियों ने राज्य सरकार से अपनी 5 सूत्री मांगों को मानने की मांग रखी साथ ही ऐसा नहीं होने पर चक्काजाम की चेतावनी भी दी।

ये हैं गुर्जरों की प्रमुख मांगे

समाज गुर्जरों सहित रैबारी, रायका, बंजारा व गाड़िया लुहार को अति पिछड़ा वर्ग में दिए गए पांच फीसद आरक्षण का मामला संविधान की नौवीं अनुसूची में शामिल कराने, अति पिछड़ा वर्ग का सरकारी भर्तियों में बैकलॉग पूरा करने व देवनारायण बोर्ड के गठन और पिछले आरक्षण आंदोलनों में जिन लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमें दर्ज हुए हैं, उन्हें वापस लेने की मांग कर रहा है।

अखिल भारतीय गुर्जर युवा महासभा के जिलाध्यक्ष भूपेंद्र सिंह धाबाई ने कहा कि सरकार पिछले लंबे समय से गुर्जरों को धोखा दे रही है। ऐसे में अब गुर्जर समाज किस आश्वासन पर नहीं बल्कि निर्णय पर ही अपने आंदोलन को खत्म करेगा।

