रीको ने विकसित किया औद्योगिक क्षेत्र:कलड़वास में औद्योगिक भूखंड़ाें का आवंटन 27 जनवरी से, 266 भूखंड की होगी ई-नीलामी

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • औद्याेगिक भूखंडाें की ई-नीलामी दर 3200 रुपए प्रति वर्गमीटर और काॅर्नर प्लाॅट की दर 3520 रुपए प्रति वर्गमीटर

रीको द्वारा उदयपुर के तहसील गिर्वा में औद्योगिक क्षेत्र कलड़वास (विस्तार) विकसित किया जा रहा है। इसमें औद्योगिक भूखंड़ाें का आवंटन ई-नीलामी से 27 जनवरी से होगा। रीको के वरिष्ठ क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक एस के नेनावटी ने बताया कि निगम की तरफ से नवीन औद्योगिक क्षेत्र कलड़वास (विस्तार) में चार औद्योगिक जोन में 266 औद्योगिक भूखंड नियोजित किए हैं। इसमें जनरल औद्योगिक जोन में 202, फार्मास्युटीकल जोन में 2, आईटी औैर ईएमसी औद्योगिक जोन में 51, मार्बल औैर मिनरल्स जोन में 11 भूखंड हैं।

फार्मास्यूटिकल जोन के 2 भूखंड़ाें का आवंटन पूर्व मेें मैसर्स कैडिला फार्मास्यूटिकल औैर मैसर्स मेनकाइंड फार्मा लिमिटेड को किया जा चुका है। निगम की तरफ से प्रथम चरण में जनरल औद्योगिक जोन के 90 औद्योगिक भूखंड़ाें का आवंटन ई-नीलामी की प्रक्रिया से 27 जनवरी से शुरू हाेगा।

इन 90 औद्योगिक भूखंड़ाें मे से 8 भूखंंड नियमानुसार महिला एवं अनुसूचित जाति/जनजाति की श्रेणी, बेंचमार्क डिसएबिलिटी की श्रेणी औैर भूतपूर्व सैनिक/सशस्त्र बलों के मृतकों के आश्रितों/अर्द्ध सैनिक बलों की श्रेणी के उद्यमियों हेतु आरक्षित किए गए हैं। 90 औद्योगिक भूखंड़ाें में 700 वर्गमीटर से 20,000 वर्गमीटर क्षेत्रफल के हैं।

10 हजार वर्ग मीटर के दाे भूखंड

क्षेत्रफल 500 से 1000 वर्ग मीटर के 33, 1001 से 1500 वर्ग मीटर के 27, 1501 से 3000 वर्ग मीटर के 26, 3001 से 4000 वर्ग मीटर का 1 औैर 4001 से 10000 वर्ग मीटर के 2 भूखंड शामिल हैं। औद्योगिक भूखंड़ाें के ई-ऑक्शन हेतु आरक्षित दर 3200 रुपए प्रति वर्गमीटर निर्धारित की है औैर कॉर्नर भूखण्ड की आरक्षित दर उक्त दर से 10 प्रतिशत अधिक है।

वर्तमान में औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों में भूखंड़ाें के डिमार्केशन औैर सड़कों का निर्माण कार्य हो चुका हैं एवं विद्युतीकरण, जल सप्लाई व स्ट्रीट लाइट का काम चल रहा है। औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के विकसित होने पर उदयपुर के औद्योगिकरण को गति मिलेगी एवं लगभग 10,000 लोगों को रोजगार मिल सकेगा।

