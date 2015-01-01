पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:अनियंत्रित कार दुकान के बरामदे में खेल रही मासूम काे चपेट में लेते हुए खाई में गिरी, मौत

उदयपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कुराबड़- गींगला मार्ग पर हादसा, बालिका पलंग पर खेल रही थी, चालक की हालत गंभीर

कुराबड़- गिंगला मुख्य मार्ग पर गिंगला थाना क्षेत्र में चिखला सापर के पास दुकान के बाहर पलंग पर खेल रही ढाई साल की बालिका काे अनियंत्रित कार ने चपेट में ले लिया। कार चालक भी गंभीर घायल हाे गया। थानाधिकारी तेजकरण चारण ने बताया कि खरका निवासी ओमसिंह 35 पुत्र देवी सिंह कार में सवार होकर गुड़ेल से गिंगला की तरफ जा रहा था।

दोपहर करीब 12:30 बजे गिंगला के पास चिखला सापर के समीप कार अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क से करीब 18 फीट दूरी स्थित दुकान के बरामदे को तोड़ते हुए खेत में स्थित खाई में जा गिरी। हादसे में मकान मालिक नारायण भोई की ढाई वर्षीय पुत्री ममता की मौके पर ही दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। वहीं हादसे के दौरान परिजन एवं चाय पीने आए दो ग्राहक बाल -बाल बच गए। हादसे के दौरान मासूम पलंग पर खेल रही थी, अचानक कार के रूप में आई मौत उसे खींच ले गई। माैके पर मौजूद परिजन व ग्राहक भागने में सफल होने से बच गए। इधर कार में सवार युवक के दोनों पैर टूट गए।

हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही थानाधिकारी तेजकरण चारण मय जाप्ता मौके पर पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों की मदद से करीब आधे घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद युवक को जख्मी हालत में कार से बाहर निकाल कर स्थानीय अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे उदयपुर रेफर किया गया। इधर पुलिस ने मासूम का शव अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। पुलिस ने मृतका के पिता नारायण भोई की रिपोर्ट पर चालक के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कर अनुसंधान शुरू कर दिया है।

वहीं पुलिस बुधवार को शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सुपुर्द करेगी।दर्दनाक हादसे को देखने के बाद ग्रामीणों की आंखें नम हो गई वहीं परिजन अपनी बच्ची को खोकर सदमे में नजर आए। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि हादसे के दौरान बरामदे का मलबा दूर जाकर गिरता हुआ नजर आया ।

पुलिस के अनुसार नारायण भोई अपनी दुकान में चाय की थड़ी चलाता ह, वहीं दुकान के पीछे मकान भी बना हुआ है । मासूम बच्ची दुकान के बरामदे में पलंग पर बैठ कर खेल रही थी और पिता नारायण चाय बना रहा था। इसी दौरान धमाके की आवाज आई और अपनी जान से प्यारी मासूम मौत के घाट उतर गई। हादसे की सूचना पर गिंगला गुड़ेल सहित आसपास के ग्रामीणों की भीड़ मौके पर नजर आई।

