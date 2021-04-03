पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धीरे-धीरे पटरी पर आ रही ट्रेनें:अनन्या ट्रेन कोलकाता से रवाना, 10 माह बाद 6 को उदयपुर आएगी, 8 को चलेगी, बांद्रा का अब निंबाहेड़ा में भी स्टॉपेज

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • उदयपुर से कामाख्या के बीच चलने वाली ट्रेन भी 8 फरवरी से शुरू करने की तैयारी

कोरोना के चलते दस माह से बंद लंबी दूरी की ट्रेनों को रेलवे धीरे-धीरे फिर पटरी पर ला रहा है। मेवाड़ की पूर्वोत्तर भारत से भी कनेक्टिविटी बहाल हो रही है। कोलकत्ता-उदयपुर सिटी साप्ताहिक रेल सेवा चार फरवरी को कोलकात्ता से शुरू हो चुकी है।

यह ट्रेन 6 फरवरी (शुक्रवार रात 12 बजे बाद) को उदयपुर पहुंच जाएगी। यहां से आठ फरवरी को कोलकाता के लिए रवाना होगी। लॉकडाउन के पहले साप्ताहिक अनन्या एक्सप्रेस के नाम से चलने वाली यह ट्रेन अब गाड़ी संख्या 02315 व 02316 के नाम से कोलकाता-उदयपुर सिटी-कोलकत्ता सुपरफास्ट साप्ताहिक स्पेशल रेलसेवा के नाम से चलेगी। गाडी नंबर 02316 प्रत्येक रविवार रात 12.45 बजे उदयपुर से रवाना होकर बुधवार दोपहर 2.45 बजे कोलकाता पहुंचेगी।

वापसी में गाड़ी संख्या 02315 कोलकाता से प्रत्येक गुरुवार को 13.10 बजे रवाना होकर तीसरे दिन 00.25 बजे उदयपुर सिटी पहुंचेगी। आगामी समय में रतलाम-कोटा यानी यमुनाब्रिज ट्रेन का संचालन भी शुरू हो सकता है। इस बीच अब उदयपुर से कामाख्या (गुवाहाटी) ट्रेन शुरू करने की तैयारी है। जो पहले हर साेमवार काे चलती थी। यह ट्रेन संभवतया 8 फरवरी से चल सकती है।

इन स्टेशनों पर होगा ठहराव
अनन्या ट्रेन उदयपुर से राणाप्रतापनगर, मावली जंक्शन, चंदेरिया, भीलवाडा, नसीराबाद, अजमेर, जयपुर, सवाई माधौपुर, आगरा फोर्ट, ठूंडला, कानपुर, प्रयागराज, पंडित दीनदयाल स्टेशन पटना, वर्धमान, आसनसोल, मधुपुर जंक्शन, जसीडीह जंक्शन, झाझा होते कोलकाता पहुंचेगी।

उदयपुर-बांद्रा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन का रतलाम स्टेशन पर आने-जाने का समय बदला
पश्चिम रेलवे के रतलाम मंडल से होकर निकलने वाली तीन ट्रेनों बान्द्रा टर्मिनस-अजमेर, उदयपुर-बान्द्रा टर्मिनस और अहमदाबाद पटना स्पेशल गाडियों के रतलाम स्टेशन पर आगमन/प्रस्थान के समय में बदलाव किया है। गाड़ी संख्या 02995 बान्द्रा टर्मिनस-अजमेर सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल ट्रेन का 3 फरवरी से रतलाम स्टेशन पर आगमन 3 बजे और प्रस्थान 3.10 बजे शुरू हो गया है। गाड़ी संख्या 02902 उदयपुर-बान्द्रा टर्मिनस सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस का रतलाम स्टेशन पर आगमन 3.10 बजे और प्रस्थान 3.20 बजे कर दिया है। गाड़ी संख्या 02947 अहमदाबाद-पटना सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस का रतलाम स्टेशन पर आगमन 3.15 बजे और प्रस्थान 3.25 बजे होगा। इन गाडियों के संचालन में अन्य कोई परिवर्तन नहीं किया गया है।

सांसद जोशी ने बोर्ड के सामने रखा था समय बदलने का प्रस्ताव
रेलवे ने उदयपुर-बांद्रा सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन का निंबाहेड़ा में ठहराव शुरू कर दिया है। इसका प्रस्ताव सांसद सीपी जोशी ने रेलवे बोर्ड महाप्रबंधक को दिया था। यह ट्रेन बांद्रा से उदयपुर जाते समय 11.5, उदयपुर से बांद्रा जाते समय रात 11.46 बजे निंबाहेड़ा में ठहराव करती है।

अनन्या ट्रेन अब चंदेरिया से संचालित होगी
लॉकडाउन से पहले अनन्या एक्सप्रेस चित्तौड़गढ़ स्टेशन होते हुए संचालित होती थी। अब इसे उपनगर चंदेरिया से बाइपास किया जाएगा। यह ट्रेन चित्तौड़गढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन पर नहीं जाएगी। चंदेरिया में इस ट्रेन के पहुंचने का समय रात ढाई बजे है। यात्रियों को देर रात में चित्तौड़गढ़ से आठ किमी दूर चंदेरिया स्टेशन जाना काफी महंगा पड़ेगा। ट्रेन का स्टापेज भी मात्र पांच मिनट का है। अंधेरे में कोच संभालना ही परेशानी से कम नहीं है। क्याेंकि वहां कोच सेंट्रलाइज सिस्टम भी नहीं है।

