पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Udaipur
  • Another Accused Of Theft In Liquor Shops Arrested, Buyer Also Caught, The Contract Around Which He Used To Drink Liquor In The Afternoon Was Put There At Night.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्तारी:शराब की दुकानों में चोरी का एक और आरोपी गिरफ्तार, खरीदार भी पकड़ा,दोपहर में जिस ठेके के आसपास शराब पीते रात को वहीं लगा देते थे सेंध

उदयपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शराब की दुकानों में चोरी

सूरजपोल थाना पुलिस ने शराब के ठेकों से ब्रांडेड शराब चोरी कर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बेचने वाले गिरोह के एक और बदमाश और चोरी की शराब खरीदने वाले को गिरफ्तार किया है। इस मामले में अब तक छह की गिरफ्तारी हो चुकी है।थानाधिकारी रामसुमेर मीणा के मुताबिक सुभाषनगर निवासी दयाल सिंह पुत्र गोवर्धन सिंह ने मामला दर्ज कराया कि वह माली कॉलोनी स्थित शराब की दुकान पर नौकरी करता है।

गत 28 अक्टूबर की रात अज्ञात चोर दीवार तोड़कर दुकान से एक लाख रुपए की शराब ले भागे। मामले में मीठानीम हाल सुंदरवास निवासी भगवती लाल पुत्र शांतिलाल और चोरी की शराब खरीदने वाले आकोला, चित्तौड़गढ़ निवासी मोहनलाल पुत्र प्यारा को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों से अलग-अलग ब्रांड की 10 पेटी शराब और कार बरामद की गई है।

इससे पहले भगवतीलाल के साथी जगदीश कालबेलिया, नाथू रेबारी व अन्य को गिरफ्तार किया था। पुलिस के अनुसार सभी आरोपी युवा हैं और मौज-शौक के लिए शराब ठेकों को निशाना बनाते रहे। वे दोपहर में जिस ठेके से शराब खरीदकर उसके आसपास पीते, रात को वहीं वारदात कर देते थे। आरोपियों ने बलीचा बाइपास, प्रतापनगर ट्रासपोर्ट के पास, सूखा नाका मादड़ी से दो बार, न्यू आरटीओ आफिस सुखेर और 100 फीट रोड माली कॉॅलोनी से शराब चोरी करना स्वीकार किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें