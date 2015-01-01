पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Udaipur
  • Answer key Will Be Released Today, Fitness Test After The Result By December, Candidates Will Be Able To Register Objections Online In 72 Hours

कांस्टेबल भर्ती:आज जारी होगी आंसर-की, दिसंबर तक रिजल्ट के बाद फिटनेस टेस्ट, 72 घंटे में ऑनलाइन आपत्ति दर्ज करवा सकेंगे अभ्यर्थी

उदयपुर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा काे शांतिपूर्ण कराने के बाद अब पुलिस मुख्यालय ने पेपर की अांसर-की तैयार कर ली है। इसे 12 व 13 नवंबर मध्य रात्रि काे अपलाेड कर दिया जाएगा। अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक गाेविंद गुप्ता ने बताया कि आंसर-की जारी हाेने के बाद किसी अभ्यर्थी काे काेई अापत्ति हाे ताे अगले तीन दिन यानी 72 घंटे में अभ्यर्थी ऑनलाइन आपत्ति दर्ज करा सकता है। बता दें कि कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा 6, 7 और 8 नवंबर को हुई थी। इसमें करीब 17 लाख से अधिक अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए थे। लिखित परीक्षा का परिणाम अमूमन दाे माह में घाेषित होता है।

ऐसे में दिसंबर तक परिणाम आ सकता है। परीक्षा में चयनित पदाें के मुकाबले पांच गुना अभ्यर्थियाें काे दाैड़ और शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा के लिए बुलाएंगे। अाईजी स्तर पर प्रत्येक जिले का भर्ती बाेर्ड का गठन किया जाएगा। यहां से चयनित अभ्यर्थी का मेडिकल, पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन और दस्तावेज का वेरिफिकेशन हाेगा। इसके बाद सभी का अंतिम परिणाम घाेषित होगा। संभावना है कि अभ्यर्थियाें काे कांस्टेबल पद पर नियुक्त मई 2021 तक दी जा सकती है।

शारीरिक दक्षता में पांच किमी तक होगी दौड़
{पुरुष काे 5 किमी की दाैड़ 25 मिनट में और महिला काे 5 किलाेमीटर दाैड़ 35 मिनट में पूरी करनी हाेगी।
{पुरुष अभ्यर्थी की ऊंचाई 168 सेमी और महिला की 152 सेमी।
{पुरुष अभ्यर्थी में न्यूनतम सीना बिना फुलाए 81 सेमी और फुलाने पर 86 सेमी जिसमें कम से कम 5 सेमी फुला हुअा जरूरी है अाैर यह महिलाअाें में लागू नहीं हाेगा।
{न्यूनतम वजन महिलाओं में 47.5 किलाे और पुरुषाें में लागू नहीं हाेगा।

100 नंबर की परीक्षा : लिखित परीक्षा में पूछे गए 150 प्रश्न 75 नंबर के थे। इसके बाद दाैड़ हाेगी जाे 15 नंबर की हाेगी। शेष 10 नंबर विशेष याेग्यता के जिसमें एनसीसी, हाेमगार्ड एवं पुलिस से संबंधित विषयाें में डिप्लाेमा या उपाधि प्राप्त प्रमाण पत्र लिए जाएंगे। मेडिकल बोर्ड भी जांचेगा : शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा में सफल रहे अभ्यर्थियाें का राजकीय वरिष्ठ चिकित्सकाें का मेडिकल बाेर्ड फिटनेस देखेगा। इसमें दाेनाें अांखाें की दृष्टि सही, सभी शारीरिक विकाराें अाैर राेगाें से मुक्त हाेना, घुटने अापस में नहीं टकराने, नसें फूली हुई नहीं हाेना, हकलाकर नहीं बाेलना अादि देखा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें