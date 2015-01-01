पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्शन में एसीबी:आय से अधिक संपत्ति मामले में विद्युत विभाग के इंजीनियर के 5 ठिकानों पर चल रहा सर्च ऑपरेशन

उदयपुर8 मिनट पहले
उदयपुर में भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की टीम ने आय से अधिक संपत्ति मामले में विद्युत विभाग के अधीक्षक अभियंता के पांच ठिकानों पर शुक्रवार को सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू किया है। भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की टीम ने एवीवीएनएल उदयपुर के अधीक्षक अभियंता गिरीश जोशी के ठिकानों पर इस कार्रवाई को शुरू किया है। शुरुआती जांच में भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की टीम को 6 फार्म हाउस के साथ ही कुछ अन्य संपत्तियों के दस्तावेज मिले हैं। उसके साथ ही 18 बैंक खातों की भी भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की टीम जांच कर रही है।

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की कार्रवाई उदयपुर के साथ ही नाथद्वारा, राजसमंद और प्रतापगढ़ में भी की जा रही है। उदयपुर में एसीबी की यह कार्रवाई हिंगलाज दान उपमहानिरीक्षक एसीबी उदयपुर के नेतृत्व में जारी है। जिसमें उदयपुर स्थित उनके निवास स्थान, विद्युत विभाग स्थित कार्यालय, राजसमंद स्थित पैतृक निवास और अन्य स्थानों पर इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया जा रहा है।

गिरीश कुमार जोशी अधीक्षक अभियंता
गिरीश कुमार जोशी अधीक्षक अभियंता

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की टीम ने गिरीश कुमार जोशी के खिलाफ आय से अधिक संपत्ति मामले की जांच की थी। जिसमें एसीबी की टीम को शुरुआती जांच में पता चला कि गिरीश कुमार जोशी लगभग 8 करोड रुपए की चल अचल संपत्ति के मालिक हैं। इसके बाद एसीबी की टीम ने जोशी के खिलाफ विरुद्ध दर्ज किया गया और इस कार्रवाई को शुरू किया गया है।

