शिक्षा सेतु:10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा में प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन 15 तक,बालिकाओं और महिलाओं के लिए सरकार की विशेष योजना

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
महिलाओं और बालिकाओं के लिए राज्य सरकार की इंदिरा महिला शक्ति प्रशिक्षण व कौशल संवर्धन योजना (शिक्षा सेतु) के तहत कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं मे प्रवेश लेने की आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाकर 15 नवंबर कर दी है। इसमें बिना शुल्क नजदीकी संदर्भ केन्द्र के जरिए राजस्थान स्टेट ओपन स्कूल, जयपुर के पोर्टल पर पंजीयन और आवेदन किया जा सकता है।

जिले में 27 केंद्र हैं। महिला अधिकारिता उपनिदेशक ने बताया कि यदि कोई बालिका किसी अन्य बोर्ड से 10वीं, 12वीं के कुछ विषयों में उत्तीर्ण हैं तो बाकी विषयों में पास होने के लिए स्टेट ओपन स्कूल के माध्यम से प्रवेश के लिए 100 रुोपए प्रति विषय टीओसी शुल्क देना होगा। अध्ययन के लिए अतिरिक्त विषयों का चयन करने की स्थिति में कक्षा 10वीं के लिए 280 प्रति विषय और 12वीं के लिए 340 प्रति विषय का भुगतान करना होगा। बता दें, योजना के तहत 10वीं कक्षा में प्रवेश के लिए 14 और 12वीं के लिए 15 वर्ष न्यूनतम आयु होनी जरूरी है।

