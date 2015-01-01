पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:हज-2021 के लिए 10 नवंबर तक कर सकेंगे आवेदन, 26 जून को पहली फ्लाइट की तैयारी

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
हज यात्रा के लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुक्रवार से शुरू हाेगी। ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 10 नवंबर रहेगी। हज कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया ने हज यात्रा-2021 के लिए एक्शन प्लान जारी किया है। एक्शन प्लान के मुताबिक 26 जून से हज यात्रा शुरू होगी।

यात्रा के लिए चयनित होने के बाद 1 जनवरी तक मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट जमा करवाना होगा। वहीं, इस साल हज यात्रा के लिए चयनितों को फिर से आवेदन करना होगा। उदयपुर शहर से 125 सहित संभाग से 365 चयनित यात्री शामिल थे। जिला हज कमेटी संयोजक जहीरुद्दीन सक्का ने बताया कि इस बार कोरोना की वजह से यात्रा रद्द होने के बाद चयनितों को हज की राशि रिटर्न कर दी थी। कमेटी के निर्देश पर उन्हें फिर से आवेदन करना होगा।

यह रहेगा हज यात्रा का शेड्यूल

  • 2021 जनवरी में निकाली जाएगी लाॅटरी
  • 1 मार्च को पहली किश्त जमा करानी हाेगी
  • अप्रैल के अंत तक राशि का पूरा भुगतान।
  • 26 जून से फ्लाइट की उड़ान शुरू हाेगी।
  • 13 जुलाई को रहेगी अंतिम उड़ान।
  • 30 जुलाई से शुरू होगी रवानगी।
  • 14 अगस्त को रवानगी की आखिरी उड़ान।
