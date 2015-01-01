पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार के 2 साल:विधानसभा नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाबचंद कटारिया ने मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत पर साधा निशाना, 2 साल के कार्यकाल पर पूछे 13 सवाल

राजस्थान की कांग्रेस सरकार के 2 साल का कार्यकाल पूरा होने पर कांग्रेसी नेता जहां जश्न मना जनता के बीच जाकर अपनी उपलब्धियों का बखान कर रहे हैं। वहीं भाजपा के नेता कांग्रेस सरकार के 2 साल के कार्यकाल को जनता के साथ धोखा बता रहे हैं। राजस्थान विधानसभा के नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाबचंद कटारिया ने भी प्रदेश सरकार के कार्यकाल को विफल बताया है। और मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से 2 साल के कार्यकाल पर 13 सवाल पूछे हैं।

सवाल - आपने 10 दिन में किसानों का संपूर्ण 2 लाख तक का कर्ज माफ करने की बात कही थी। आज उसका पालन केवल कॉपरेटिव सेक्टर में जिसमें 50 हजार रुपए तक तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे कर्ज माफ कर चुकी है। और बचा हुआ कर्जा माफ किया जो नाम मात्र है। वादा संपूर्ण कर्ज माफी का था सभी प्रकार के बैंकों से क्या इसे आप उपलब्धि कहेंगे ?

सवाल - प्रत्येक बेरोजगार को या तो नौकरी मिलेगी या बेरोजगारी भत्ता मिलेगा। सरकार आने के बाद वसुंधरा जी की सरकार को छोड़कर कितने बेरोजगारों को बेरोजगारी भत्ता दिया। आंकड़ों से अपनी बात बताएं ?

सवाल - जितने भी संविदा कर्मचारी हैं। उन सब को नियमित करने का वादा आपने किया था। फिर 2 साल पूरे हो गए कितने संविदा कर्मी नियमित हुए हैं। विवरण देवें ?

सवाल - 5 साल तक बिजली का बिल नहीं बढ़ेगा आज किसान और घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं का 2018 का बिल और 2020 का बिल दोनों की तुलना करके बताएं कि बिल आपने बढ़ाया है या नहीं ?

सवाल - सरकार ने 2 बजट पास किए वर्ष 2019-20 और वर्ष 2020-21 इसमें की घोषणाएं धरातल पर कितनी और कौन-कौन सी आ गई है। इसकी जानकारी दें ?

सवाल - भ्रष्टाचार के विरुद्ध जो एसीबी ने केस दर्ज कराए। सरकार के द्वारा उनकी पालना की कार्यवाही तो दूर उनको आपने एक कलम से बहाल कर दिया इससे भ्रष्टाचार बढ़ेगा या नियंत्रित होगा ?

सवाल - इस सरकार के आने के बाद लगभग 21 22% आईपीसी अपराध बढ़े हैं। जिसमें विशेषकर महिला अपराध लगभग 62%, और ऐसी अपराध 85% बढ़े हैं। क्या यह सरकार की कानून व्यवस्था की उपलब्धि मानी जाए। बजरी माफियाओं की जो गैंग उनके जो केस बने हैं, क्या यह कानून व्यवस्था का एक अच्छा स्वरूप है ?

सवाल - कांग्रेस पार्टी दो खेमों में बांट कर जो होटल में बंद रही। इससे राज्य की व्यवस्था में सुधार आया या फिर गिरावट आई। इसके साथ ही भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर सरकार गिराने का आरोप लगाया गया। अगर आपके पास प्रमाण है, तो उनके विरुद्ध अब तक कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं की गई ?

सवाल - सरकारी नौकरियों में भर्ती का आपने जो आश्वासन दिया उसका क्या हुआ ? पिछली सरकार की निकली हुई भर्तियों के अलावा आप की सरकार में कौन सी भर्तियां हुई। यह राजस्थान की जनता आपसे जानना चाहती है ?

सवाल - पंचायत चुनाव में 21 जिलों की जनता ने जो आपके विरुद्ध जनादेश दिया वह सरकार के 2 साल की सफलता का ही नमूना है। नगरपालिका में कांग्रेस जो विजय की बात कर रही है। लेकिन जिस ढंग से वार्डो का परिसीमन जाति और धर्म के आधार पर किया। उसके बाद भी 50 नगर पालिकाओं में से केवल 35% पार्षद कांग्रेस के बने हैं। इसको कांग्रेस की सफलता कहें या क्या कहें ?

सवाल - सरकार में आपकी विवादों के कारण से प्रशासनिक ढांचा पूरी तरह निष्क्रिय हो गया है। पक्ष का हो या विपक्ष का हो सभी राजनेता प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों से और उनकी कार्यशैली से असंतुष्ट हैं ?

सवाल - सरकार को बचाने के लिए जिन लोगों को बोर्ड का अध्यक्ष बनाने, मंत्री बनाने और अन्य प्रकार से सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने का जो भरोसा दिलाया। उसकी पूर्ति नहीं होने के कारण असंतोष की ज्वाला उठ रही है। जो कभी भी सरकार को ले डूबेगी ?

सवाल - कोरोना की महामारी में मुख्यमंत्री सहायता कोष में जो राशि मिली वह आपने कहां-कहां कितनी खर्च की उसका ब्यौरा राजस्थान की जनता के बीच रखें ?

विधानसभा नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाबचंद कटारिया यहीं नहीं रुके बल्कि उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री पर प्रहार करते हुए कहा कि अपने मन मियां मिट्ठू बनने से 2 वर्ष बेमिसाल नहीं बनते हैं। हकीकत और धरातल पर बात करें तो ज्यादा अच्छा रहेगा।

