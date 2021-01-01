पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिश्वतखोरी:ट्रेप से बचने बार-बार जगह बदली और हाथ की जगह थैली में राशि ली, रिश्वतखोर फिर भी पकड़ाया

  • चित्तौड़गढ़ में श्रम विभाग के कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर को एसीबी ने रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा

चित्ताैड़गढ़ श्रम विभाग के कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर प्यारचंद कच्छावा ने ट्रेप से बचने के लिए कई बार जगह बदली। रुपए भी सीधे हाथ में लेने की जगह थैली में लिए लेकिन फिर भी नहीं बच सका। शुक्रवार काे भैरूलाल 22 हजार रुपए लेकर चित्ताैड़गढ़ श्रम विभाग कार्यालय पहुंचा। प्यारचंद अन्य स्टाफ के साथ पहले से बाहर खड़ा था।

भैरूलाल काे बैठने के लिए कहा और खुद बाइक लेकर काम बताकर निकल गया। दाे मिनट बाद नेट कॉलिंग की और 500 मीटर दूर किराने की दुकान पर बुलाया। भैरूलाल किराने की दुकान पर पहुंचा, लेकिन प्यारचंद वहां नहीं मिला। भैरूलाल ने फाेन लगाया ताे प्यारचंद ने पास ही रेलवे लाइन की गली में बुलाया। वहां से दाेनाें पैदल बाते करते हुए रेलवे ट्रैक पर सुनसान जगह पहुंचे।

प्यारचंद ने भैरूलाल से पूछा पूरे पैसे लाया है ना। भैरूलाल ने हां कहा। प्यारचंद ने थैली निकाली और पैसे रखने की कहा। परिवादी ने चौकन्ना होकर जबरन प्यारचंद के हाथ में रख दिए, उसने हाथ हटाते हुए थैली में राशि रखवाई और वहां से निकला ही था कि एसीबी ने पकड़ लिया। हाथ धुलवाने पर रंग सामने आ गया।

पहले 30 हजार मांगें, फिर 22 हजार पर राजी हुआ
परिवादी शिकायत के बाद एसीबी ने सत्यापन किया, जिसमें सामने आया कि पहले परिवादी से प्यारचंद से 30 हजार की मांग की थी। इसमें 20 हजार रुपए उपायुक्त करण सिंह काे देने और 10 हजार रुपए खुद रखने की कहा। परिवादी ने राशि कम करने काे कहा ताे अंतिम 22 हजार रुपए लगने और इसमें उपायुक्त काे 15 हजार रुपए में मनाने की बात कही। 22 हजार रुपए देते समय एसीबी ने ट्रेप कर लिया।

