पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Udaipur
  • Bagher's Mansion, Embellished In The Smart City Project, Will Be Illuminated With LED Lights With The Old Look, Will Open For Tourists By December

काया पलट:स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट में संवर रही बागाेर की हवेली, पुराने स्वरूप में लाने के साथ एलईडी लाइटों से करेंगे रोशन, दिसंबर तक पर्यटकों के लिए खोलेंगे

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उकेरे जा रहे भित्ति चित्र, वर्कशाॅप में कलाकारों की बनाई पेंटिंगों से सजी दीवारें करेंगी मेवाड़ का कला गौरव गान

स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत बागाेर की हवेली में इन दिनों रेनोवेशन और रीस्टोरेशन का काम चल रहा है। हवेली में टूटे खंभे, गुंबद और रंग रोगन के लिए 2.6 कराेड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। पश्चिम क्षेत्र सांस्कृतिक केंद्र ने स्मार्ट सिटी से हवेली का रीस्टोरेशन के लिए कहा था। इस पर स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत काम किया जा रहा है। इससे हवेली अपने पुराने स्वरूप में दिखने लगेगी। हवेली में दीवारों पर भित्ति चित्र भी बनवाए जा रहे हैं।

इसके साथ ही हवेली में लाइटिंग सिस्टम को बदलकर अब एलईडी लाइट लगाई है। इससे ऐतिहासिक चीजों की सुंदरता निखरेगी। इसके साथ ही हवेली में रखी सभी ऐतिहासिक सामग्री के बारे में पर्यटकाें काे बताने पट्टिका पर इतिहास लिखा जाएगा।

राज्य सरकार की गाइड लाइन मिलते ही म्यूजियम खोलने की तैयारी

^म्यूजियम में रीस्टोरेशन का काम किया जा रहा है। इसमें हवेली को उसके पुराने स्वरूप देने की कोशिश की जा रही है। हवेली में वर्कशॉप के दौरान बनाई गई पेंटिंग को सजाया जाएगा। राज्य सरकार से गाइडलाइन मिलने पर दिसंबर से म्यूजियम खोलने की तैयारी कर रखी है।
-सुधांशु सिंह, निदेशक, पश्चिम क्षेत्र सांस्कृतिक केंद्र, शिल्पग्राम

^हवेली का सौंदर्यीकरण किया जा रहा है। इसमें दीवारों पर भित्ति चित्रों का निमार्ण करवा रहे हैं। इन भित्ति चित्रों में फूल-पत्ती और पक्षियों के चित्र उकेरे जाएंगे। भित्ति चित्र लम्बे तक रहे, इसके लिए चित्रों पर लेमिनेशन भी साथ-साथ किया जा रहा है।
-शूरवीर सिंह, ऑफिसर इंचार्ज, बागोर की हवेली

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें