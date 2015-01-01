पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना साइड इफेक्ट:कोरोना महामारी के चलते इस बार नहीं होंगे उदयपुर बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव

10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उदयपुर में बार एसोसिएशन कार्यकारिणी वर्ष 2021 के चुनाव दिसंबर में होने वाले थे। लेकिन लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के चलते अब उदयपुर में बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव को स्थगित कर दिया गया है। बार एसोसिएशन उदयपुर के पदाधिकारी और पूर्व अध्यक्षों की सोमवार को आपात बैठक बुलाई गई। बैठक में उदयपुर में बढ़ते कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के साथ ही जिले में लागू धारा 144 को लेकर चर्चा की गई। जिसके बाद में बार एसोसिएशन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और वर्तमान कार्यकारिणी ने चुनाव स्थगित करने का फैसला लिया।

पिछले कुछ दिनों से उदयपुर में बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव को लेकर सरगर्मियां काफी बढ़ गई थी। जहां कुछ प्रत्याशी अपना प्रचार प्रसार शुरू कर चुके थे। वहीं अब बढ़ते कोरोना के बाद चुनाव स्थगित होने के चलते प्रत्याशियों को भी मायूस होना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में अब सभी को कोरोनावायरस के खात्मे का इंतजार है।

जब तक कोरोना नहीं होगा काबू तब तक नहीं होंगे बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव

उदयपुर बार एसोसिएशन के वर्तमान अध्यक्ष मनीष शर्मा ने बताया कि उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमित मरीज लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। ऐसे में पूर्व अध्यक्ष और वर्तमान कार्यकारिणी ने यह फैसला लिया है। कि जब तक उदयपुर में बढ़ते संक्रमण पर काबू नहीं होगा तब तक बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव स्थगित होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें