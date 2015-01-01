पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:पालनहार याेजना के लाभार्थी युवाओं को अब राेजगार प्रशिक्षण भी मिलेगा, पहले चरण में 50 स्टूडेंट्स उठा सकेंगे लाभ, छात्रावास भी बनेगा

उदयपुर23 मिनट पहले
जिले के पालनहार याेजना से लाभान्वित होने वाले युवाओं काे अब राेजगार प्रशिक्षण के साथ रहने की सुविधा भी मिलेगी। इसके लिए जल्द ही पालनहार आवासीय बालक छात्रावास (हाफ-वे-होम) खुलेगा। जिले में फिलहाल 15 से 21 वर्ष की आयु वर्ग के करीब 22 हजार युवा पालनहार योजना से लाभान्वित हो रहे हैं। हालांकि छात्रावास योजना के तहत पहले चरण में 50 छात्रों को ही इसका लाभ मिलेगा।

प्रदेश सरकार की इस योजना को लेकर 21 दिसंबर को सामाजिक न्याय और अधिकारिता विभाग की वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस होगी। इसमें हाफ-वे-होम की रूपरेखा पर भी चर्चा की जाएगी। इस छात्रावासाें में अनाथ बच्चाें सहित विभिन्न कैटगरी को प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग के उपनिदेशक मांधाता सिंह राणावत ने बताया कि इस साल बजट घोषणा में यह योजना प्रस्तावित थी। शुरुआती चरण के लिए जल्द ही भूमि आवंटन की प्रक्रिया शरू की जाएगी। तब तक अस्थाई तौर पर छात्रावास शुरू किया जाएगा।

अनाथ बच्चों को योजना में मिलेगी प्राथमिकता

  • प्रथम वरीयता में अनाथ, मृत्यु दंड/उम्रकैद की सजा भुगत रहे माता-पिता और पुनर्विवाहित विधवा माता के बच्चे आवेदन कर सकेंगे।
  • रिक्त सीट होने पर द्वितीय वरीयता में कुष्ठ रोग या एचआईवी रोग से पीड़ित माता और पिता के बच्चों के आवेदन लिए जाएंगे।
