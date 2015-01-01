पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेकसिटी में पर्यटकों की ग्राेथ:1 से 14 नवंबर के बीच 9 हजार लाेग घूमने पहुंचे थे दीवाली के बाद पांच दिन में 11 हजार से ज्यादा पहुंचे

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
लॉकडाउन के दौरान पर्यटक स्थल सूने थे। जहां अब दीवाली के बाद से पर्यटकों की रेलमपेल है। सज्जनगढ़ पहुंचे पर्यटक।
  • लेकसिटी में पर्यटकों की 5 दिन में 350% ग्राेथ

लेकसिटी में दीवाली की रोशनी के बाद पर्यटकों की राैनक नजर आने लगी है। पिछले पांच दिनाें में शहर घूमने आने वालाें की संख्या में 350% की ग्रोथ हुई है। ये सभी देशी पर्यटक हैं, जिनमें से 80% गुजराती ताे 20% दिल्ली, महाराष्ट्र, हरियाणा और यूपी के हैं। काेराेना काल के चलते फ्लाइट बंद हाेने से इस बार विदेशी पर्यटक नहीं आ पा रहे हैं, लेकिन देशी पर्यटकों के इन आंकड़ाें ने शहर में टूरिज्म इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े 60 हजार लाेगाें काे राहत दी है। लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद जुलाई महीने से शहर में पर्यटकों के आने का सिलसिला शुरू हाे गया था, जाे अब धीरे-धीरे बढ़ने लगा है।

जुलाई में जहां सिर्फ 2584 पर्यटक उदयपुर पहुंचे थे, वहीं अगस्त में 6955, सितंबर में 13396 और अक्टूबर में 18679 पर्यटक अाए। नवंबर में अब तक 20000 पर्यटक लेकसिटी आ चुके हैं, हालांकि यह संख्या पिछले साल के 1.50 लाख पर्यटकों के आंकड़े से बहुत कम है।

80% टूरिस्ट गुजराती : गुजरात से उदयपुर बहुत नजदीक है और गुजरात में दीवाली से पंचम तक बाजार बंद रहते हैं। ऐसे में गुजरात से लाेग परिवार के सहित उदयपुर घूमने आ जाते हैं। शहर में हर साल कुल आने वाले पर्यटकों में 80% गुजराती ही हाेते हैं। 20% दिल्ली, महाराष्ट्र, हरियाणा और यूपी और विदेशी पर्यटक हाेते हैं। उदयपुर आने के साथ ही गुजराती पर्यटक नाथद्वारा दर्शन करने भी जाते हैं।

ना फैले काेराेना, इसलिए मेडिकल हेल्प डेस्क बनेगी

नवंबर अंत और दिसंबर, जनवरी में पर्यटकों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी हाे सकती है। पर्यटकों से शहर में काेराेना ना फैले, इसलिए पर्यटन स्थलों पर मेडिकल हेल्प डेस्क बनाई जाएगी। पर्यटकों की मॉनिटरिंग भी हाेगी। किसी में कुछ लक्षण हाेने पर उसकी मदद भी की जाएगी। जिला पर्यटन विकास समिति की बैठक में प्रस्ताव रखा जाएगा।

ऐसे समझें...350% ग्रोथ कैसे : नवंबर के शुरुआती पखवाड़े यानी 1 से 14 के बीच 9000 पर्यटक पहुंचे थे। वहीं दीवाली के दूसरे दिन यानी 15 से 19 नवंबर के बीच 11000 लाेग पहुंचे। यानी जहां पहले राेज औसतन 643 पर्यटक घूमने आ रहे थे, वहीं अब 2200 लाेग राेज अा रहे हैं। हालांकि ये पर्यटकों का यह आंकड़ा पिछले साल से सवा लाख से भी कम है।

