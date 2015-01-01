पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चौड़ा हुआ देहलीगेट का सीना:शहरवासियों को बड़ी राहत, 10 साल बाद निगम ने हटाए ठेले, जाम खुद-ब-खुद हटा

उदयपुर29 मिनट पहले
अब : 100 से ज्यादा वेंडर गायब, 30 फीट की रोड प्रकट

वर्षों से सिकुड़ा देहलीगेट का सीना आखिर चौड़ा हो गया। यहां 10 साल में एक-एक कर 100 से ज्यादा ठेले और सब्जी बेचने वालों ने कब्जा जमा लिया था। निगम हर बार इनको हटाने की कार्रवाई तो करता था, लेकिन चंद घंटे में ही ये लोग फिर आ धमकतेे। पहली बार नए बोर्ड ने शहरहित में इन्हें सख्ती से हटाने का फैसला लिया। मेयर जीएस टांक और डिप्टी मेयर पारस सिंघवी ने निगम टीम को स्पष्ट आदेश दिए कि हमें कोई बहाना नहीं सुनना है, देहलीगेट पर अब एक भी ठेला या सब्जी विक्रेता नजर नहीं आना चाहिए। नतीजा- चार दिन में ही ट्रैफिक पुलिस के डिप्टी ऑफिस के ठीक पास और सामने का नजारा बदल गया। पहली बार इस पूरे भाग पर डामरीकरण भी किया गया।

पहले : वाहन चालकों के लिए तिलभर जगह नहीं थी
पहले : वाहन चालकों के लिए तिलभर जगह नहीं थी

पैदल लोग भी आपस में टकराते थे, अब चौपहिया की राह

अश्विनी बाजार, देहलीगेट से मंडी, बापू बाजार, नेहरू बाजार को जोड़ने वाला यह रास्ता ठेले और सब्जी वालों के कारण इतना सिकुड़ गया कि वाहन निकलना तो दूर की बात पैदल चलने वाले लोग भी आपस में टकराए बिना नहीं गुजर सकते थे। अब यह रास्ता 30 फीट चौड़ा हो गया है। इससे अब चौपहिया वाहन तक की राह खुल गई है। सड़ी-गली सब्जियों का ढेर भी गायब था।

25000 वाहन चालकाें को इससे राहत मिली है। पहले इनको देहलीगेट चौराहा क्रॉस कर आना-जाना पड़ता था। अब राह सुगम हो गई है।

ये बदलाव कायम रखना चुनौती
देहलीगेट की यह तस्वीर लंबे समय तक ऐसी ही बनी रहे यह मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के सामने सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है। क्योंकि...अब तक जब-जब निगम ने कार्रवाई की, उस पर चंद घंटों में ही पानी फिरता रहा है।

