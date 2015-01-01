पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युवक की मौत:बाइक पहाड़ से टकराई, सिर में गंभीर चोट लगने से युवक की मौत, पुत्र व भाई घायल

उदयपुर4 घंटे पहले
सुखेर थाना क्षेत्र में एक बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर पहाड़ी से टकरा गई। इससे एक युवक की उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। वहीं इसमें अन्य युवक का पुत्र और भाई घायल हो गए। पुलिस के मुताबिक मोहनलाल (37) पुत्र डालचंद लाेहार निवासी सुखदेवी नगर बेदला अपने पुत्र रिद्म और भाई सत्यनारायण के साथ रामा गांव में अपने मामा के वहां गया था, जहां से तीनों वापस जा रहे थे।

इसी दौरान रास्ते में कुकड़ेश्वरजी का उतार उतरते समय सामने से आए वाहन के कारण बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर पहाड़ी से टकरा गई। पहाड़ी से टकराने की वजह से मोहनलाल उछलकर पहाड़ी से टकराया, इससे सिर में गंभीर चोटें आईं। शेष दो अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। परिजनों ने मोहनलाल, उसके पुत्र और भाई सत्यनारायण को एमबी चिकित्सालय में भर्ती कराया था। जहां उपचार के दौरान मोहनलाल ने दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों के साैंप दिया।

