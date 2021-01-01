पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देर रात तक खुले रहेंगे पर्यटन स्थल:बायोलॉजिकल पार्क, शिल्पग्राम और बागोर हवेली आज बंद, बाकी स्थलों पर घूम सकेंगे

उदयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गणतंत्र दिवस पर पर्यटकों की आवभगत काे देर रात तक खुले रहेंगे पर्यटन स्थल

गणतंत्र दिवस पर लेकसिटी पर्यटकों की आवभगत काे तैयार है। मंगलवार सुबह से देर रात तक सहेलियों की बाड़ी, करणी माता राेप-वे औैर फिश एक्वेरियम, सुखाड़िया सर्कल और मुंबइया बाजार चाैपाटी खुले रहेंगे। पर्यटक फतहसागर और पीछोला में वोटिंग भी कर सकेंगे। प्रताप गाैरव केंद्र ने भी प्रवेश शुल्क 150 रुपए से घटाकर 100 रुपए कर दिया है।

साथ ही महाराणा प्रताप की प्रतिमा, रोबोटिक शाे, कठपुतली शाे काे पर्यटकों के लिए खाेल दिया है। इसके लिए 20-20 रुपए अलग से चुकाने हाेंगे। हालांकि पर्यटक सज्जनगढ़ बायोलॉजिकल पार्क, बागाेर की हवेली और शिल्पग्राम नहीं घूम सकेंगे। बायोलॉजिकल पार्क जहां मंगलवार काे वन्यजीवों के उपवास के चलते बंद रहेंगे, वहीं नेशनल हॉलीडे के चलते बागाेर की हवेली औैर शिल्पग्राम बंद रहेगा।

बायोलॉजिकल पार्क में रहेगा वन्यजीवों का उपवास

  • सिटी पैलेस : सुबह 9:30 से शाम 5:30 बजे तक। पर्यटक यहां पर मेवाड़ की विरासत देख सकते हैं।
  • फूलाें की घाटी : सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक। जिपलाइन का लुत्फ उठा सकेंगे।
  • बायो पार्क : सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक।
  • ईको टाेन पार्क : सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक। यहां ईकाे ट्रेल, व्यू पाइंट और चिल्ड्रन पार्क का आनंद ले सकते हैं।
  • सज्जनगढ़ किला : सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक। किले से पूरे शहर का नजारा देख सकते हैं।
  • बागदड़ा नेचर पार्क : सुबह 9 से शाम 5:30 बजे तक। पर्यटक जिपलाइन और ईको ट्रेल का आनंद ले सकेंगे।
  • पीछाेला-फतहसागर में बोटिंग : सुबह 8:30 से शाम 6:30 बजे तक।

देर रात तक यहां घूम सकेंगे।

  • सहेलियों की बाड़ी : सुबह 8 से शाम 8 बजे तक खुली।
  • फिश एक्वेरियम : फिश एक्वेरियम सुबह 8 से रात्रि 11 बजे तक खुलेगा।
  • करनी माता राेप-वे : सुबह 9 से रात्रि 8 बजे तक खुलेगा।
  • प्रताप गाैरव केंद्र : सुबह साढ 9: 30 से शाम 6 बजे तक खुलेगा।
  • लाेककला कला मंडल : सुबह 9 से शाम 5:30 बजे तक खुलेगा। दोपहर में 12 से एक और शाम 6 से 7 बजे तक कठपुतली शाे प्रस्तुति देख सकते हैं।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser