पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायती राज चुनाव:प्रत्याशियाें के चयन काे लेकर भाजपा प्रभारी ने ली बैठक, कांग्रेस आज बनाएगी रणनीति

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धीरे-धीरे राजनीतिक सरगर्मियां तेज हाेने लगी

पंचायतीराज चुनाव काे लेकर राजनीतिक सरगर्मियां तेज होने लगी है। भाजपा के प्रभारी ने गुरुवार शाम भाजपा कार्यालय पर बैठक ली।

वहीं देहात कांग्रेस शुक्रवार काे हाेने वाली बैठक में चुनावी रणनीति बनाएगा। भाजपा के जिला प्रभारी ओम पालीवाल ने बैठक में कहा कि बूथ स्तर काे आधार मान चुनावी तैयारी करनी हाेगी। टिकट वितरण में समर्पित और जनप्रिय उम्मीदवार का चयन करना हाेगा।

शहर जिलाध्यक्ष रवींद्र श्रीमाली और देहात जिला अध्यक्ष भंवर सिंह पंवार ने अब तक की तैयारी की जानकारी दी। सांसद अर्जुन मीणा, गाेगुंदा विधायक प्रताप गमेती, शांतिलाल मेघवाल, प्रमाेद सामर, किरण जैन, गजपाल सिंह राठौड़, महेंद्र औदीच्य, तख्त सिंह शक्तावत और प्रेम सिंह शक्तावत भी माैजूद थे।

इधर, बड़गांव मंडल की बैठक विधायक प्रताप गमेती, देबारी में मंडल अध्यक्ष दूल्हे सिंह देवड़ा की माैजूदगी में हुई।

देहात कांग्रेस की आज हाेगी बैठक

कांग्रेस में प्रदेश से काेई निर्देश नहीं मिलने से कांग्रेस के स्थानीय नेता अभी भी पशाेपश मे हैं, लेकिन स्थानीय स्तर पर चुनावी तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। देहात जिलाध्यक्ष लालसिंह झाला ने बताया कि शुक्रवार दाेपहर 12 बजे देहात कांग्रेस कार्यालय में बैठक हाेगी।

इसमें कृषि बिल काे लेकर चलने वाले हस्ताक्षर अभियान के साथ ही पंचायतीराज चुनाव की रणनीति भी बनेगी। माैजूदा विधायक, निवर्तमान देहात-जिला पदाधिकारी भी बैठक में शामिल हाेंगे। झाला ने बताया कि गुरुवार काे भी जिले में ब्लाॅक स्तर पर प्रत्याशी चयन काे लेकर प्रमुख कार्यकर्ताओं ने बैठकें की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें