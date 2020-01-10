पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ऑनलाइन संवाद:कृषि विधेयक काे लेकर किसानाें काे कर रहे गुमराह : भाजपा

उदयपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नए कृषि विधेयक को लेकर साेमवार काे अाॅनलाइन संवाद में भाजपा के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता रामलाल शर्मा ने कहा कि इस विधेयक से देशभर में किसानों की आमदनी बढ़ेगी। उन्हें बिचौलियों से आजादी भी मिलेगी। किसानों को अपनी उपज देश में कहीं पर भी, किसी को भी बेचने की आजादी हाेगी। कुछ लोग इसको लेकर भ्रम फैला रहे हैं।

उनसे किसानों को सावचेत करने की जरूरत है। भाजपा शहर जिलाध्यक्ष रवींद्र श्रीमाली ने कहा कि किसान और ग्राहक के बीच जो बिचौलिए होते है, जो कि किसानों की कमाई का बड़ा हिस्सा खुद ले लेते हैं, उनसे किसानाें काे बचाने के लिए ये विधेयक बहुत जरूरी था।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें