हादसा:उदयपुर के सुखेर इलाके में नाले में ब्लास्ट से चायवाला हुआ गंभीर घायल, कीचड़ आस-पास घरों में घुसा; लोगों ने पुलिस को दी सूचना

उदयपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ब्लास्ट के बाद नाले के पास जांच करने पहुंची फायर शाखा की टीम।
  • ब्लास्ट कैसे और क्यो हुआ, देर शाम तक नहीं हुई स्थिति स्पष्ट

शहर के सुखेर थाना क्षेत्र में सड़क किनारे एक नाले में शुक्रवार को ब्लास्ट हो गया। इसमें एक युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हुआ है। ब्लास्ट कैसे और क्यो हुआ, यह देर शाम तक स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका। शाम चार बजे उदयपुर के सुखेर थाना इलाके के सपेटिया रोड पर बने नाले में ब्लास्ट हुआ।

विस्फोट इतना तेज था कि इसकी आवाज काफी दूर तक सुनाई दी। वहीं नाले में फैला कीचड़ आसपास बने मकान और दुकानों में जा घुसा। इसके बाद पूरे इलाके में दहशत फैल गई। इस पूरे घटनाक्रम के बाद पुलिस और नगर निगम की फायर शाखा की टीम मौके पर पहुंची। शुरुआती जांच में पता चला कि नाले में किसी एसिड के चलते यह हादसा हुआ है। फिलहाल इस पूरे मामले की जांच जारी है।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शी रवि कुमार का कहना है नाले में अचानक तेज धमाका हुआ जिससे कीचड़ घरों में आ ही घुसा। वहां नजदीक खड़ा चाय वाला युवक शंकर गंभीर घायल हो गया। इस पूरे घटनाक्रम की जानकारी स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस प्रशासन को दी।

