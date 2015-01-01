पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खून पर कोरोना का थक्का:एमबी ब्लड बैंक में पहली बार सर्दियों में रक्त संकट, 1200 यूनिट की क्षमता, 161 ही बचा, 80 की रोज होती है खपत

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • थैलेसिमिया रोगियों के लिए सिर्फ तीन यूनिट रक्त बचा तो ए-बी-ओ निगेटिव प्लाज्मा ही नहीं
  • गर्मी में होती है खून की कमी, क्योंकि...कॉलेज बंद रहते हैं, रक्तदान शिविर भी कम लगते हैं

कोरोना काल के चलते एमबी अस्पताल का ब्लड बैंक पहली बार सर्दियों में खून की कमी से जूझ रहा है। स्थिति इतनी खराब हो गई है कि 1200 यूनिट क्षमता वाले संभाग के सबसे बड़े ब्लड बैंक में शुक्रवार को सिर्फ 161 यूनिट रक्त व कंपोनेंट्स बचे हैं, जाे तीन दिन भी मुश्किल से मरीजों की जान बचा सकेंगे। यहां औसतन रोज 80 लोगों की खून की जरूरत होती है। इससे पहले गर्मियों में ही खून कमी पड़ती थी।

ब्लड बैंक प्रमुख डॉ. संजय प्रकाश ने बताया कि ब्लड बैंक में ए-पॉजिटिव और ओ निगेटिव ग्रुप का ब्लड ही नहीं है। थैलेसीमिया रोगियों के लिए ए और ओ ग्रुप का एनटीए भी नहीं है। ओ पॉजिटिव ब्लड 3 और एबी ब्लड सिर्फ 2 यूनिट ही बचा है। ए, बी और ओ निगेटिव ग्रुप का प्लाज्मा भी बैंक में नहीं है। एबी पॉजिटव और निगेटिव ग्रुप का सिर्फ 1-1 यूनिट प्लाज्मा ही उपलब्ध है। इसमें भी टेस्टेड ब्लड सिर्फ 67 यूनिट बचा है। इसके अलावा प्लेटलेट्स, पैक्ड रेड सेल्स (पीआरबीसी), क्रायो प्रेसिपिटेटर, प्लेटलेट्स एफेरेसिस (एसडीपी) जैसे कंपोनेंट्स का स्टॉक दो दिन का भी नहीं है।

सर्दी में यह संकट, क्योंकि

  • सबसे ज्यादा रक्तदान युवा करते हैं। इनमें स्टूडंेट्स की संख्या बहुत होती है, लेकिन कोरोना काल में कॉलेज ही बंद हैं।
  • कोरोना के डर से संगठनों और क्लबों में भी रक्तदान शिविर नहीं लग रहे हैं।
  • संक्रमण के डर से लोग ब्लड बैंक में भी रक्तदान करने नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं।

इन मरीजों पर ज्यादा असर

  • इमरजेंसी में भर्ती होने वाले गंभीर मरीज, सड़क हादसों में गंभीर घायल और जटिल ऑपरेशन के मरीज।
  • गंभीर एनीमिया ग्रसित गर्भवतियों और आठ से कम उम्र की हीमोग्लोबिन वाली छात्राएं।
  • थैलेसिमिया रोगियों को नियमित अंतराल में खून की सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत होती है।

ब्लड बैंक में किसके लिए कितना यूनिट ब्लड बचा

  • 15-20 यूनिट बाल चिकित्सालय में थैलेसीमिया के 240 मरीजों के लिए।
  • 15-20 यूनिट इमरजेंसी में भर्ती होने वाले गंभीर घायलों व अन्य के लिए।
  • 10-15 यूनिट जनाना अस्पताल में प्रसूताओं व एनीमिया ग्रसित युवतियों-महिलाओं के लिए।
  • 10-15 यूनिट न्यूरो सर्जरी व अन्य गंभीर मरीजों के लिए।
  • 10-15 यूनिट एमबी-जनाना-बाल चिकित्सालय में भर्ती होने वाले अन्य गंभीर रोगियों के लिए।

ट्रांसफ्यूजन मेडिसिन प्रमुख डॉ. संजय प्रकाश बताते हैं कि हादसे, जटिल ऑपरेशन, गंभीर एनीमिया ग्रसित प्रसूताओं के लिए बैंक में ब्लड कम से कम 800 यूनिट रक्त हर समय उपलब्ध होना चाहिए।

मरीजों को बचाने अब शहर के लोगों को ही आगे आना होगा

कोरोना काल में विश्वविद्यालय और महाविद्यालयों में क्लास नहीं लग रही हैं। ऐसे में विवि और कॉलेजों में लगने वाले रक्तदान शिविर भी नहीं लग रहे हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते शादी व अन्य सामूहिक समारोहों में लोगों की भागीदारी 100 तक सीमित कर रखी है, जिससे समाज-संगठनों के स्तर पर भी रक्तदान शिविर नहीं लगाए जा रहे हैं। दैनिक भास्कर सर्व समाज-संगठनों से ब्लड बैंक पहुंचकर कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए रक्तदान करने की अपील करता है। ब्लड बैंक से संपर्क कर मोबाइल यूनिट वैन को भी खुद के तय किए गए स्थान पर भी बुला सकते हैं।

1 यूनिट रक्त बचाता है 5 जान, नहीं घटती इम्युनिटी

शरीर में खून बोनमेरो बनाती है। जब हम रक्तदान करते हैं तो बोनमेरो ज्यादा सक्रिय हो जाती है। रक्तदान से बोनमेरो जिंदगीभर सक्रिय रहती है। इससे रक्तदाता को कभी-भी खून की कमी नहीं आती। इम्युनिटी भी नहीं घटती। अमूमन रक्तदाताओं में एक दिन में एक यूनिट रक्त बन जाता है। एक यूनिट रक्त से चार-पांच लोगों की जान बचाई जा सकती है। खून स्वत: बनता रहता है। अलग से खान-पान की जरूरत नहीं होती है।

भास्कर एक्सपर्ट-डॉ. रमेश जोशी, अतिरिक्त अधीक्षक, एमबीजीएच

