पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कंगना के ब्रदर की दुल्हन:बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत अपनी बहन रंगोली के साथ पहुंची उदयपुर

उदयपुरकुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 12 लाख के फूलों से राजस्थानी थीम पर होगी सजावट

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत अपने भाई अक्षत की शादी के सिलसिले में मंगलवार को उदयपुर पहुंची कंगना यहां पर द लीला पैलेस में ठहरी है। जहां पर उनके साथ उनकी बहन रंगोली चंदेल और परिवार के अन्य सदस्य भी मौजूद हैं।

द लीला पैलेस उदयपुर में कंगना रनौत
द लीला पैलेस उदयपुर में कंगना रनौत

राजस्थानी थीम पर होगी शादी

कंगना रनौत अक्षत की शादी उदयपुर के दी लीला पैलेस में होने जा रही है। 11 नवंबर को हल्दी और संगीत कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जाएगा। जबकि 12 नवंबर की सुबह 9:15 पर अक्षत और रितु शादी के बंधन में बंधेगे। इसके बाद में शाम को रिसेप्शन का आयोजन किया जाएगा जिसमें रनौत और सागवान परिवार के चुनिंदा लोग मौजूद रहेंगे। इस दौरान लीला पैलेस के शीश महल को राजस्थानी थीम पर सजाया जाएगा। संगीत और हल्दी के रस में जहां राजस्थानी लोक कलाकार अपनी परफॉर्मेंस देंगे। वही शादी के दिन पपेट शो और राजस्थानी कला का संगम देखने को मिलेगा।

अभिनेत्री कंगना उदयपुर में भांजे के साथ
अभिनेत्री कंगना उदयपुर में भांजे के साथ

12 लाख के फूलों से होगी सजावट, 6 महीने से चल रही थी तैयारी

कंगना रनौत के भाई अक्षत की शादी उदयपुर के द लीला पैलेस में 11 और 12 नवंबर को होने जा रही है। लेकिन उदयपुर में होने जा रही शादी की तैयारी पिछले 6 महीने से जारी थी। कंगना रनौत द्वारा उदयपुर के एक्सेल ट्री इवेंट्स को यह जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई थी। एक्सेल ट्री इवेंट्स के बृजेश परवानी और चंद्रवीर सिंह चौहान ने बताया की अक्षत और रितु की शादी राजस्थानी थीम पर होगी। 2 दिन चलने वाले शादी समारोह में फूलों से विशेष सजावट की जाएंगी। इसके लिए कोलकाता साउथ इंडिया और विदेशी फूलों का इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। जिनकी कीमत लगभग 12 लाख से 15 लाख रुपए हैं। इसमें मेरीगोल्ड रोजेज, प्रीमियम टाटा रोजेज, बॉटल ग्रीन जैसे फूल शामिल है।

प्रीमियम टाटा रोजेज
प्रीमियम टाटा रोजेज
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्वालियर समेत प्रदेश के बाकी हिस्सों में भाजपा को बढ़त, सिर्फ चंबल में कांग्रेस - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें