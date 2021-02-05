पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेकसिटी में सेलिब्रिटी:उदयपुर पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सिंगर मीका सिंह, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया वीडियो

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
पिछोला झील किनारे सेल्फी लेते मीका सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
पिछोला झील किनारे सेल्फी लेते मीका सिंह।

उदयपुर देशी विदेशी पर्यटकों के साथ अब बॉलीवुड कलाकारों का भी पसंदीदा शहर बनता जा रहा है। बॉलीवुड कलाकारों के बाद अब प्लेबैक सिंगर मीका सिंह भी लेक सिटी उदयपुर की खूबसूरती निहारने पहुंचे। इस दौरान मीका सिंह ने पिछोला झील में बोटिंग का लुफ्त भी उठाया। वहीं अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से उदयपुर की तस्वीरों और वीडियो को शेयर किया। बता दें कि मीका सिंह अपनी निजी यात्रा पर उदयपुर पहुंचे थे। इधर मीका ने उदयपुर में एक निजी कार्यक्रम में अपनी परफॉर्मेंस भी दी।

पिछोला झील में बना लेक पैलेस।
पिछोला झील में बना लेक पैलेस।

बता दें कि मीका सिंह से पहले बॉलीवुड कलाकार कैटरीना कैफ, अनिल कपूर, सिद्धांत चतुर्वेदी और इशान खट्टर जैसे बॉलीवुड कलाकार अपनी आगामी फिल्मों की शूटिंग के लिए उदयपुर पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान बॉलीवुड कलाकारों ने उदयपुर की खूबसूरती को अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से साझा भी किया था। जिसके बाद अब मीका सिंह ने भी उदयपुर पहुंच अपने लेटेस्ट सॉन्ग तेरे बिन जिंदगी का वीडियो भी शेयर किया।

लेक सिटी उदयपुर पहुंचने बॉलीवुड सिंगर मीका सिंह।
लेक सिटी उदयपुर पहुंचने बॉलीवुड सिंगर मीका सिंह।
