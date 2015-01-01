पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना असर:इस क्रिसमस ऑनलाइन होगा कैरोल, रात में होने वाले नाटक की परंपरा भी टूटेगी

उदयपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चर्च में भीड़ ना उमड़े इसलिए होंगे ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम

यीशु मसीह के जन्म का उत्सव क्रिसमस इस साल काेराेना संक्रमण के साये की वजह से ऑनलाइन ही मनाया जा रहा है। क्रिसमस से एक महीने पहले ही घर-घर जाकर यीशु के जन्म का संदेश दिया जाता है, लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं हो सकेगा। जीसस के जन्म का संदेश तरानों के जरिए देने वाले कैरोल सिंगिंग ग्रुप इस बार नहीं होंगे। कैरोल सिंगिंग ग्रुप इस क्रिसमस पर घर-घर नहीं निकलेंगे। बल्कि कैरोल गायन ऑनलाइन ही होगा। चेतक सर्किल स्थित शेपर्ड मेमोरियल चर्च के सदस्य परमिनास मैथ्यू ने बताया कि हर बार मसीही परिवारों के बीच उपस्थित कैरोल के गीत गाए जाते है। 16 से 22 दिसंबर तक चर्च में कार्यक्रम होंगे, लेकिन ऑनलाइन ही। हर शाम 6 बजे चर्च करौल प्रस्तुत करेगा और लाेग ऑनलाइन जुड़ेंगे।

उत्साह वैसा ही...कोरोना ने व्यवस्थाएं बदली, लेकिन उत्साह में कमी नहीं, घरों में सजेंगे क्रिसमस ट्री
भले ही कोरोना ने उत्साह ठंडा कर दिया है, लेकिन गिरजाघरों में परंपरागत आराधनाएं जैसे धन्यवादी पर्व, आगमन के रविवार, श्वेत दान की आराधना धार्मिक और आत्मिक अनुष्ठान ऑनलाइन किए जा रहे हैं। क्रिसमस पर चर्चों में प्रभु की चरणी और घरों में क्रिसमस ट्री सजाने की परंपरा है, जिसमें कोई कमी नहीं की जाएगी। सैकड़ों बरस पुरानी निर्धनों को क्रिसमस की खुशी देने उन्हें नए कपड़े बांटने का रिवाज है। यह इस बार भी नहीं होगा। 24 दिसंबर को मध्य रात्रि क्रिसमस का स्वागत प्रार्थना से होता है। इसी तरह 31 दिसंबर की मध्य रात्रि वॉच नाइट सर्विस होती है। लेकिन इस बार नहीं होगी इसमें ईश्वर को विदा होते वर्ष की आशीषों के लिए धन्यवाद दिया जाता है। जो घरों में ही होगा। कई संस्थाओं और चर्चों में करौल सिंगिंग कंपीटिशन होते हैं, जो इस साल ऑनलाइन या वर्चुअल कराने पर विचार हो रहा है।

जिंगल बेल की धुन के साथ निकलने वाला जुलूस भी नहीं
शहर के पटेल सर्किल से अलीपुरा स्थित लेडी ऑफ फातिमा चर्च तक जिंगल बेल की धुन के साथ जुलूस निकलता है। लेकिन इस बार यह जुलूस नहीं निकलेगा। सैकड़ों मसीहियों के साथ निकलने वाला क्रिसमस जुलूस भी बड़ा आकर्षण होता है। जिसमें समुदाय के लोग बधाई संदेश के साथ जुलूस में उमड़ते है। लेकिन कोरोना का असर इस आकर्षण पर दिखेगा।

बच्चे नाटक के जरिए जीवंत करते हैं प्रभु यीशु का जन्म

क्रिसमस की पूर्व संध्या पर बच्चे हर साल प्रभु यीशु के जन्म को नाटकों (ड्रामा) के जरिए जीवंत करते हंै। हर साल की भांति क्रिसमस की प्रार्थना पर एक साथ हुजूम न उमड़े। जिसके चलते इस बार कई चर्चों में नाटक की यह परंपरा भी टूटेगी। हर साल यह सिलसिला 23- 24 दिसंबर तक चलता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें