स्कॉलरशिप:सीबीएसई : एकल बालिका संतान के मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप के लिए मांगे आवेदन

उदयपुर10 मिनट पहले
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने एकल बालिका संतान के लिए मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं। इस संबंध में सीबीएसई ने बुधवार को दिशा निर्देश जारी किए। छात्रवृति योजनाओं के तहत अवार्ड के लिए सीबीएसई से संबद्ध स्कूलाें में कक्षा 10वीं की परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने वाले पात्र विद्यार्थियों से ‘ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। इसमें दो वर्ग के लिए आवेदन मांगे गए हैं। इसमें पहला 10+2 अध्ययन के लिए एकल

बालिका संतान हेतु सीबीएसई योग्यता छात्रवृत्ति योजना अाैर एकल बालिका संतान दसवीं पास के लिए सीबीएसई योग्यता छात्रवृत्ति योजना के नवीनीकरण हेतु ऑनलाइन आवेदन शामिल हैं। विवरण और पात्रता की शर्तों के साथ योजना के आवेदन फार्म बोर्ड वेबसाइट www.cbse.nic.in के छात्रवृत्ति लिंक पर उपलब्ध हैं।

