बाल तस्करी:बाल तस्करी राेकने तीन चैक पॉइंट बना 10 अतिरिक्त पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए, बाल आयोग ने 12 पंचायतों के बच्चों की एक माह में सर्वे रिपोर्ट मांगी

उदयपुर/कोटड़ाएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • भास्कर में खबर प्रकाशित के बाद उदयपुर पहुंचे बाल आयोग के सदस्यों ने किया काेटड़ा का दाैरा

दैनिक भास्कर में गुजरात में बाल तस्करी की खबर प्रकाशित हाेने के बाद उदयपुर पहुंचे बाल आयोग दल ने गुरुवार काे काेटड़ा क्षेत्र का दाैरा किया। आयोग सदस्य डाॅ. शैलेंद्र पंड्या, नुसरत नकवी और वंदना व्यास ने काेटड़ा में अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की और फिर तस्करी से सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित भूरी ढेबर गांव में पहुंच लाेगाें से बातचीत की।

जहां लाेगाें ने अपनी परेशानियां बताई। वहीं, जब तक काेटड़ा में मानव तस्करी विरोधी यूनिट नहीं खुल जाती तब तक एसएसपी कैलाश चंद्र बिश्नोई ने तस्करी की रोकथाम के लिए काेटड़ा, मामेर और बुड़िया क्षेत्र में तीन चैक पॉइंट बनाकर 10 पुलिसकर्मियों का अतिरिक्त जाब्ता तैनात किया है। आयोग के सदस्यों ने गुजरात बॉर्डर से सटी 12 ग्राम पंचायतों के बच्चों का सर्वे कर आयोग काे 1 माह में रिपोर्ट भेजने के निर्देश भी दिए।

सर्वे में बच्चों का स्कूल में नामांकन सहित अभी की स्थितियों के बारे में जानकारी देनी हाेगी। बड़ी बात यह भी है कि अब तक काेटड़ा क्षेत्र के एक भी बच्चे का पुनर्वास पत्र हाेना सामने नहीं आया है। भूरी ढेबर के लाेगाें ने कहा- खेती से आय नहीं हाेती, मजदूरी भी नहीं,

इसलिए गुजरात जाना पड़ता है

भूरी ढेबर गांव में लाेगाें ने आयोग सदस्यों से बातचीत में अपनी समस्याएं बताई। उन्हाेंने कहा कि सिंचाई के लिए पानी नहीं हाेने से उन्हें खेती से आय नहीं हो पाती है। यहां ना नरेगा में काम मिल रहा है, ना पूरी मजदूरी इससे मजबूरन गुजरात मजदूरी के लिए जाना पड़ता है।

जर्जर स्कूल भवन हाेने से बच्चों काे भेजने में डर लगता है। ग्रामीणाें ने कहा कि मामेर के पाडाखादरा बांध से नहर दी जाए तो खेती बढ़ेगी। उन्हाेंने बताया कि पिछले साल भी समस्याएं जानने अधिकारी आए थे। तब दूध डेयरी, हैंडपंप लगाने सहित कई आजीविका को चलाने की योजनाएं बताकर कर गए थे।

इसके एक साल बाद फिर काेई अधिकारी पहुंचे हैं। आयोग के साथ उपखंड अधिकारी सुभाष यादव, डीएसपी भूपेंद्र, विकास अधिकारी धनपतसिंह, सीआई उदयसिंह, बीएमओ डाॅ. शंकरलाल चव्हाण सहित अन्य अधिकारी थे।

