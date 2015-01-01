पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एग्जाम अलर्ट:सीएचओ परीक्षा आज, 43 केंद्रों पर 9 हजार अभ्यर्थी देंगे पेपर,कांस्टेबल भर्ती के एक दिन बाद ही फिर बड़ी परीक्षा

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के एक दिन बाद फिर बड़ी परीक्षा की तैयारी है। शहर के 43 केंद्रों पर मंगलवार दोपहर एक से 2.30 बजे तक कम्युनिटी हैल्थ ऑफिसर (सीएचओ) भर्ती परीक्षा होगी। इसके लिए 9 हजार से ज्यादा अभ्यर्थी एनरोल हैं। हर केंद्र पर कोरोना संक्रमित अभ्यर्थियों के लिए अलग कमरा होगा, जहां पीपीई किट पहने इनविजिलेटर ड्यूटी देंगे।

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक डॉ. जुल्फिकार काजी ने बताया कि परीक्षार्थियों को निर्धारित समय से 45 मिनट पहले केंद्र पर पहुंचना होगा। प्रवेश दोपहर 12.15 बजे से शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। दोपहर 1 बजे बाद किसी को भी प्रवेश नहीं देंगे। उपनिदेशक निदेशक डॉ. संजीव टांक और सीएमएचओ डाॅ. दिनेश खराड़ी ने सोमवार को परीक्षा केंद्रों पर तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। बता दें, शहर के 22 केंद्रों पर कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा रविवार को ही पूरी हुई थी। तीन दिन की इस परीक्षा में पंजीकृत 78 हजार में से 46 हजार 563 अभ्यर्थियों ने हर दिन दो पारियों में इम्तिहान दिया था।

कतार लगाकर प्रवेश, बिना मास्क नहीं करेंगे दाखिल

कक्ष में 6-6 फीट की दूरी पर अभ्यर्थियों को बैठाया जाएगा। एक कमरे में 16 ही अभ्यर्थियों को बैठाया जाएगा। प्रवेश से पहले थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग कर हैंड सेनेटाइज कराए जाएंगे। मास्क पहनाकर ही परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

आधी आस्तीन वाले शर्ट-टीशर्ट, सूट में ही आएं
अभ्यर्थियाें को आधी आस्तीन की टीशर्ट या शर्ट, सूट या साड़ी, आधी आस्तीन का कुर्ता या ब्लाउज, पेन्ट, स्लीपर और बालों में साधारण रबर बैंड के साथ ही प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। मोबाइल फोन, आइपैड, पैन ड्राइव, हार्ड डिस्क, कैलकुलेटर, एटीएम कार्ड, धातु से बनी कोई भी चीज, कान में लगी किसी भी तरह की मशीन, कागज पर बनी सारणियां, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण, घड़ी, चेन, अंगूठी, ईयर रिंग, लॉकेट, पर्स, हैंडबैग लाने पर भी पाबंदी रहेगी।

शहर में यहां बनाए 43 परीक्षा केंद्र

जगदीश चौक स्थित राजकीय बालिका उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय, दिगंबर जैन बालिका उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय कांजी का हाटा, राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय कंवरपदा, महिला मंडल बालिका उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय मुखर्जी चौक, बीएन उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय सरस्वती मार्ग, खालसा उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय गुरु रामदास कॉलोनी, भूपाल नोबल्स पब्लिक स्कूल, नवभारत उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय अशोक नगर, सेंट एनथोनी स्कूल सेक्टर-4, राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय पानेरियों की मादड़ी उदयपुर, राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय सेक्टर-4, वर्धमान पब्लिक स्कूल, गुरुनानक उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय हिरणमगरी, राजकीय बालिका उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय अंबेडकर कॉलोनी सेक्टर-4, राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय मल्लातलाई, विद्या भवन उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय बड़गांव, आलोक उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय फतहपुरा सहित 43 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

