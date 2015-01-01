पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान:बादलों ने लगाया पारे की गिरावट पर ब्रेक, 1.7 डिग्री बढ़कर 9 पर पहुंचा, लेकिन ठिठुरन वही

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार सुबह सराड़ा सहित आसपास के गांवों में कोहरा छाया रहा।
  • दिन का तापमान भी 1 डिग्री बढ़ा, बादल छंटते ही फिर लुढ़केगा पारा

रात के पारे में गिरावट को तीसरे दिन मंगलवार को ब्रेक लगा। बीते 24 घंटे के मुकाबले न्यूनतम तापमान 1.7 डिग्री बढ़त के साथ 9.0 डिग्री पर आ गया। अधिकतम तापमान में भी एक डिग्री का इजाफा रहा। हालांकि इसके बावजूद शीतलहर के कारण ठिठुरन कम नहीं पड़ी। शहर में हल्के बादल छाए रहने के कारण तापमान में यह बढ़त देखी गई है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार बीती रात उदयपुर का न्यूनतम तापमान 9.0 डिग्री रहा। अधिकतम तापमान 28.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। एक दिन पहले यह 27.6 डिग्री था, जबकि रात का पारा एकाएक 4 डिग्री गिरकर 8 डिग्री पर आ गया था।

इसके चलते सर्दी के तेवर भी तीखे हो गए थे। गत 18 नवंबर से न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट का क्रम बना हुआ था। इस दौरान रात का तापमान 14.8 डिग्री से गिरते-गिरते 23 नवंबर को 7.3 डिग्री पर अा पहुंचा था। तीन दिन से सर्दी का असर तेज होने से ऊनी कपड़ों की मांग एकदम बढ़ी है।

29 तक 10 से 13 के बीच रह सकता है पारा : माैसम विशेषज्ञ प्राे. नरपतसिंह राठाैड़ बताते हैं कि हल्के बादल छाने से दिन अाैर रात के तापमान में बढ़ाेतरी हुई है। बादल छंटने पर तापमान में फिर कमी अाएगी। दूसरी ओर, विभाग के अनुसार 29 नवंबर तक उदयपुर का न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री से 13 और अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री से 27 डिग्री के बीच रह सकता है। अगले पांच दिनों में मौसम साफ रहने की संभावना है।

