कलेक्टर ने ली साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक:कलेक्टर बाेले- परिवादी की शिकायत का प्राथमिकता से निस्तारण करवाएं

उदयपुर3 घंटे पहले
कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में साेमवार काे कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा ने विभिन्न विभागों की साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक ली। बैठक में लंबे समय से पेंडिंग प्रकरण का जल्द निस्तारण करने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में विभिन्न विभागीय अधिकारियों से बजट घोषणा की प्रगति, संपर्क पोर्टल, सीएम हेल्पलाइन, जनसुनवाई व सतर्कता प्रकरण, लोक सेवा गारंटी में प्रगति, पीएमओ, सीएमओ औैर गर्वनर हाउस से जुड़े प्रकरणों के निस्तारण एवं विभागीय गतिविधियों औैर योजनाओं की प्रगति पर समीक्षा की। कलेक्टर देवड़ा ने कहा कि कोई भी परिवादी शिकायत लेकर आता है तो उसका समय पर निस्तारण पहली प्राथमिकता हाेनी चाहिए।

किसी भी पोर्टल पर कोई शिकायत दर्ज होती हैं तो उसके संबंध में की गई कार्रवाई पत्राचार या प्रकरण के निस्तारण की सूचना भी संबंधित पोर्टल पर अपडेट करें। हर पोर्टल पर निर्धारित अवधि में पारदर्शिता के साथ आमजन को राहत प्रदान करने के निर्देश दिए। जिला कलेक्टर ने लोक सेवा गारंटी अधिनियम और सुनवाई का अधिकार को प्रभावी बनाते हुए, इसमें आमजन से जुड़े प्रकरणों के जल्द निस्तारण की बात कही।

बजट घोषणाओं के तहत स्वीकृत कार्यों को सरकार को मंशा के अनुरूप आमजन के हित जल्द पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए। संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे अधीन उपखंड औैर ब्लॉक स्तर के अधिकारियों से नियमित फीडबैक ले और समय समय पर प्रगति की जानकारी लेकर जारी कामाें काे जल्द पूरा करें।

बैठक में अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर शहर, लोक सेवा विद्युत, जन स्वास्थ्य एवं अभियांत्रिकी, जल संसाधन, सार्वजनिक निर्माण औैर एनएच, आरएसआरडीसी, आवासन मंडल, एनएचएआई, कोष कार्यालय, सूचना एवं प्रौद्योगिकी एवं भू-जल संरक्षण सहित अन्य संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

