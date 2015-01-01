पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहारों के बाद कोरोना का यूर्टन:कलेक्टर देवड़ा पॉजिटिव, शहर के 68 रोगियों सहित 86 नए केस मिले,8117 पहुंचा कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा की रिपाेर्ट काेराेना पाॅजिटिव आई है। वे एसिंप्टोमैटिक हैं और फिलहाल हाेम आइसाेलेशन में हैं। मंगलवार काे उदयपुर में 694 लाेगाें का टेस्ट करवाया गया था, जिनमें से 86 केस पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। 86 संक्रमिताें में से 68 मरीज शहरी क्षेत्र से हैं, जिसमें 21 क्लोज काॅन्टेक्ट वाले, 47 नए संक्रमित हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से 18 पॉजिटिव मरीजों में 1 कोरोना वाॅरियर, 2 क्लोज काॅन्टेक्ट वाले, 15 नए संक्रमित मिले।

एक कोरोना वाॅरियर में होली चाैक घासा मावली निवासी 42 वर्षीय पुलिसकर्मी पॉजिटिव मिला है। कोविड-19 प्रभारी डॉ. शंकर एच बामनिया और सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया कि अभी 236 लाेग हाेम आइसाेलेशन में हैं। वहीं 85 मरीज शहर के विभिन्न अस्पतालाें में भर्ती हैं। जिले में अब कुल मरीजाें का आंकड़ा 8117 पहुंच गया है। त्याेहारी सीजन के बाद शहर में काेराेना का संक्रमण बढ़ा है, क्योंकि जगह-जगह जुटी भीड़ में लोग सोशल डिस्टेंस का नियम भूल गए।

इन क्षेत्रों में संक्रमित मिले : भीलों का बेदला, इंदिरा पुरी भुवाणा, एकमे पराडाइज, मीरा नगर, सराड़ा थाना, वैशाली नगर, सरेकला कैलाशपुरी, न्यू लक्ष्मी नगर, महावीर टावर, स्वामी नगर, खेमली मावली, झाड़ोल- फलासिया, सुखेर, धमनियां वल्लभनगर, इनकम टैक्स कॉलोनी, खारोल कॉलोनी, ज्योति नगर, घोसिया कॉलोनी, नाकोड़ा नगर, गणगौर वाटिका, महावीर नगर सेक्टर 4, चपलोत निवास, महावीर पैलेस बेदला, वर्मा कॉलोनी, पीपली चोक गरियावास, कालका माता रोड, गोकुल विलेज, लेक गार्डन, रूप सागर, प्रतापनगर, कान नगर, रुक्मणि कॉम्प्लेक्स, अम्बामाता रोड, गमेटियों का मोहल्ला ब्रह्मपाल, जावर माइंस, गांधीनगर,

पंचवटी निरंजन एनक्लेव, गायत्री नगर, रंजीत कॉम्प्लेक्स, गुप्तेश्वर नगर,लोहबजार, उड़य विहार, विद्या विहार, तिलक नगर, टीचर्स कॉलोनी अम्बामाता, गांधीनगर मल्ला तलाई, अमल का कांटा, महालक्ष्मी अपार्टमेंट, सहेली नगर, फ्रेंच कॉलोनी, अशोक नगर के पास, बोहारवाड़ी, सुभाष नगर, चुंगी नाका, हिलटॉप आदि जगहों पर कोरोना संक्रमित मिले।

फिलहाल कलेक्टर का चार्ज किसी काे नहीं, प्रभावित नहीं हाेगा चुनावी काम

कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा के काेराेना पाॅजिटिव आने के बाद उनका चार्ज फिलहाल किसी काे नहीं दिया गया है। देवड़ा जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी भी हैं। जिले में चार चरणाें में हाेने वाले पंचायतीराज चुनावाें की शुरुअात 23 नवंबर से हाेगी। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ओपी बुनकर के अनुसार पंचायतीराज चुनाव में अगले 15 दिनाें में ऐसा काेई काम नहीं है जाे कि जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी के हस्ताक्षर बिना नहीं हाे सकता।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी का सीधा राेल नामांकन प्रक्रिया, नामांकन पत्राें की जांच और चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटन तक रहता है। उसके बाद मतगणना के दिन जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी का प्रत्यक्ष राेल रहता है। बाकी के काम जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी की मॉनिटरिंग में उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी और एआरओ स्तर पर चलते रहते हैं। अब मतगणना का काम 8 दिसंबर काे हाेना है।

उसमें अभी काफी समय बाकी है। हालांकि जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी के काेराेना संक्रमित हाेने की स्थिति देख राज्य सरकार या राज्य निर्वाचन आयाेग चाहे ताे किसी दूसरे अधिकारी काे चार्ज दे सकते हैं। यह उनके अधिकार क्षेत्र का मामला है।

