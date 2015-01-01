पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायतें:निजी अस्पतालों की मनमर्जी की शिकायतें, एडीजे ने मांगा कोरोना सैंपलिंग व मरीजों से वसूली का हिसाब

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के आदेश पर जिले में 11 टास्क फोर्स गठित
  • सीएमएचओ को सात दिन में देनी होगी रिपोर

शहर के निजी अस्पतालों में काेराेना मरीजों को सही इलाज मिले इसकी मॉनिटरिंग के लिए जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के एडीजे ने 11 कमेटियों का गठन किया है। हर टास्क फाेर्स में पांच सदस्य हाेंगे। यह कमेटी कोरोना मरीजों और उनके परिजनों की समस्या और शिकायतों का समाधान करेगी। एडीजे ने सीएमएचओ से जिले के निजी अस्पतालों में कोरोना सैंपलिंग और भर्ती मरीजों से वसूली गई राशि का ब्योरा भी सात दिन में मांगा है। यह सब कवायद पीड़ितों की शिकायत पर राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के आदेश पर की गई। इस बीच गुरुवार को शहर में फिर 80 से ज्यादा कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं, वहीं प्रतापगढ़ की एक महिला की मौत हो गई।

पॉजिटिव और परिजनों का तनाव कम करने में भी करेंगे मदद

प्राधिकरण सचिव शर्मा ने बताया कि टास्क फाेर्स आकाशवाणी के माध्यम से कार्यक्रम कर आमजन को काेराेना महामारी से बचने के उपाय बताएगी। साथ ही काेराेना संक्रमित हाेने के बाद राेगी और उसके परिवार वाले मानसिक तनाव में आ जाते हैं, ऐसे में स्पेशल डाॅक्टराें की टीम का गठन किया गया है जाे इनके तनाव दूर करने के प्रयास करेगी। इस टीम में डाॅ. राजवीर सिंह, डाॅ. शिखा शर्मा, डाॅ. शिल्पा मेहता, काउंसलर

कुसुम चन्द्रायन का मनोनयन किया गया है। टास्क फोर्स में इनको बनाया मेंबर जिला स्तर पर गठित टास्क फाेर्स में प्राधिकरण सचिव रिद्धिमा शर्मा, सीएमएचओ दिनेश खराड़ी, पुलिस यातायात डीएसपी सुधा पालावत, डाॅ. अनुष्का मेमाेरियल एज्युकेशन साेसायटी के सचिव राजीव सुराणा अाैर पैनल अधिवक्ता गोवर्धन सिंह राजपूत हैं। ये सभी पहली बैठक में उपस्थित रहे।

