पंचायतीराज चुनाव के नामांकन आज से:कांग्रेस नेता बोले,'उदयपुर में कांग्रेस ही कांग्रेस काे हराती है',प्रभारी ने कहा- एक होकर मुकाबले से ही जीतेंगे हम

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस की पहली जिलास्तरीय बैठक में सामने आया टांग-खिंचाई का डर

प्रदेश मेेें कांग्रेस की सरकार है, लेकिन पार्टी के स्थानीय नेता पंचायतीराज चुनाव में प्रत्याशी चयन से पहले ही भितरघात की आशंकित हैं। सबकाे यही चिंता है कि एक दूसरे की टांग खिंचाई से चुनावी गणित गड़बड़ा न जाए। जिला प्रभारी जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा की माैजूदगी में मंगलवार काे पहली जिला स्तरीय बैठक में पार्टी नेताओं का चुनावी डर भी खुलकर सामने आया।प्रत्याशी चयन से पहले चुनावी रणनीति बनाने के लिए यहां

आरएमवी सभागार मेें बैठक में पार्टी के अधिकांश नेता और जनप्रतिनिधि बाेले कि उदयपुर में कांग्रेस वैसे ही कमजाेर है और सभी एक हाेकर चुनाव नहीं लड़े ताे न ताे हमारे प्रधान बन पाएंगे, न जिला प्रमुख। उदयपुर में ताे कांग्रेस ही कांग्रेस काे हराती है वरना भाजपा काे ताे पसीना आ जाए। निवृत्तमान देहात जिलाध्यक्ष लालसिंह झाला ने कहा कि टिकट मांगने का अधिकार सबको है,

लेकिन टिकट तय हाेने के बाद एक-दूसरे की टांग खिंचाई नहीं करे। एआईसीसी मैंबर रघुवीर मीणा बाेले कि अभी जिला संगठन मेें किसी के पास अधिकृत नेतृत्व नहीं है। ऐसे में समन्वय समिति बनाकर प्रत्याशी चुनना हाेगा। हमने ऐसे दिन भी देखे हैं, जब जिला परिषद में बहुमत हाेते हुए भी अपना जिला प्रमुख नहीं बना पाए।

प्रभारी जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा बाेले कि एकजुटता से चुनाव लड़ना हाेगा तभी हमारे बाेर्ड बन पाएंगे। पहली बार बिना मेवाड़ केे सहयाेग के प्रदेश में कांग्रेस की सरकार बनी। अब पंचायतीराज चुनाव में ताकत दिखानी हाेगी।

शहर की टीम जुटेगी देहात में : शहर कांग्रेस की बैठक में निवृत्तमान अध्यक्ष गोपाल कृष्ण शर्मा ने कहा कि चुनाव में देहात जिले की मदद के लिए शहर की भी टीम बनेगी। इसकी सूची निवृत्तमान देहात अध्यक्ष को देंगे। बैठक में पूर्व विधायक त्रिलोक पूर्बिया, पूर्व अध्यक्ष डॉ. मधुसूदन शर्मा, पार्षद शंकर चंदेल भी मौजूद थे।

पूर्व विधायक पुष्कर डांगी बोले- हमारी कमजोरी ही हमें खा रही, वरना बीजेपी में इतना जोर नहीं

मावली के पूर्व विधायक पुष्कर डांगी बोले- जिले मेें कांग्रेस वैसे ही कमजाेर है। एक हाेकर नहीं लड़े ताे जिला परिषद अाैर पंचायत समितियाें में हमारे बाेर्ड नहीं बन पाएंगेे। धरियावद के पूर्व विधायक नगराज मीणा बाेले-एक हाेकर लड़े ताे बीजेपी हमें नहीं हरा सकती। यहां कांग्रेस-कांग्रेस काे हराती है। यह पुनरावृति न हाे। ग्रामीण की पूर्व विधायक सज्जन कटारा ने कहा कि एक-दूसरे काे डिस्टर्ब नहीं कर चुनाव लड़ेंगे तो हम जीत जाएंगे। पूर्व मंत्री मांगीलाल गरासिया बाेले कि कमी रही तभी हमारे विधायक कम बने। धरातल पर मेहनत नहीं की ताे कुछ हाेने वाला नहीं है। एअाईसीसी मैंबर विवेक कटारा ने कहा कि मिलकर लड़े ताे कांग्रेस काे काेई नहीं हरा सकता। युवाअाें काे ज्यादा माैका देना हाेगा। खेरवाड़ा विधायक अाैर पूर्व मंत्री दयाराम परमार ने कहा कि पहला चुनाव हाेगा जिसमें बिना संगठनात्मक नेतृत्व के लड़ा जाएगा। जिला कमेटियां अभी अस्तित्व में ही नहीं है। बिना संगठन के चुनाव मजबूती से नहीं लड़ा जा सकता।

